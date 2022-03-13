Which maternity pillow is best?

Anyone who has gone through the later stages of pregnancy can tell you how hard and uncomfortable it is to sleep during this time. When you have so much pressure on your joints and a larger-than-normal belly, it can be difficult to find a pain-free position.

Maternity pillows can help you feel more comfortable and less exhausted during the later stages of pregnancy, leading to more quality sleep, but it can be hard to find the right maternity pillow with so many options on the market. Our top pick, Queen Rose U Shaped Cooling Maternity Body Pillow, comes in four lengths so it should accommodate pretty much anybody, and the cover is machine washable.

What to know before you buy a maternity pillow

Sleeping position

Think about whether you are a front, back or side sleeper when selecting your maternity pillow. If you sleep on your back, you can find plenty of U-shaped maternity pillows out there, and if you sleep on your side, both C-shaped and U-shaped pillows work well.

Shape

There are two main shapes of maternity pillows: U-shaped and C-shaped. With U-shaped maternity pillows, your head rests on the closed end of the pillow. This works well for both back and side sleepers. C-shaped pillows work best for side sleepers, as you can align your back with the closed side of the C, while your head rests on the top curve of the C.

Cover

It’s important to find the right material for your maternity pillow cover, and also to ensure that it’s removable, for hygienic reasons. Most synthetic covers and blends can feel irritating to your skin, so it’s best to find a maternity pillow with a 100% cotton cover.

What to look for in a quality maternity pillow

Filling

Most maternity pillows have a hollow fiber polyester filling, but some maternity pillows on the market are stuffed with microbeads, down or memory foam.

Size

Think about the measurements of the maternity pillow in relation to your own height. If you are fairly tall, then some full-body pillows might not be long enough to support your lower legs and knees, so you should make sure to compare the length of the pillow to your own height before buying it.

You should also check the width of the pillow, especially if you share a bed with a partner. When shopping, consider that some wider maternity pillows take up the entire width of the bed.

Areas supported

Consider which portions or areas of your body encounter the most pain when you are in bed or after you wake up. Think about whether the maternity pillow you are considering is going to support the areas that need it most.

How much you can expect to spend on a maternity pillow

Maternity pillow prices tend to vary, but you can typically find a decent, mid-sized maternity pillow for $35-$70. You are less likely to find a quality, supportive maternity pillow if you go under the $35 price point, and it isn’t necessary to spend more than $70 unless you plan to use the maternity pillow well after pregnancy.

Maternity pillow FAQ

Do you really need a maternity pillow?

A. Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you automatically need a maternity pillow. You might not need a maternity pillow if you don’t suffer from sleep issues during pregnancy.

There are a few signs that you need a maternity pillow during pregnancy: You wake up with joint pain or lower back pain; you can’t sleep well because of pains and aches; you can’t find a comfortable sleeping position; or you are simply getting less sleep than normal.

Do you want a pillow that will be useful after pregnancy?

A. You might choose to use a maternity pillow after pregnancy as well. Many maternity pillows can be bent and folded into nursing pillows after the child is born. If you think that you will use your pillow after pregnancy, then it is best to invest in a high-quality maternity pillow. That being said, if you are only going to be using the maternity pillow for a few months during pregnancy, you may want to opt for a less expensive pillow.

Do you get particularly hot when sleeping?

A. If you get particularly hot at night, then you should think more carefully about the type of maternity pillow you select. Maternity pillows with synthetic covers usually make you feel warmer than pillows with 100% cotton covers. Keep in mind that your basal body temperature can rise during pregnancy, so you might feel warmer than normal during pregnancy.

What’s the best maternity pillow to buy?

Top maternity pillow

Queen Rose U Shaped Cooling Maternity Body Pillow

What you need to know: This maternity body pillow from Queen Rose provides superior support for your whole body.

What you’ll love: This popular Queen Rose maternity body pillow features a machine-washable and removable slipcover, and comes in four different lengths. It is designed for pregnancy but also works well for those who struggle with pain from fibromyalgia and other conditions.

What you should consider: Some customers said this maternity body pillow was not quite fluffy or soft enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top maternity pillow for the money

PharMeDoc Maternity Pillow

What you need to know: This versatile and affordable maternity pillow from PharMeDoc is perfect for side sleepers.

What you’ll love: This PharMeDoc maternity pillow provides a body contour support system to help reduce pregnancy pains, relieve achy joints and help you get a better night’s sleep. The pillow also offers support to your lower lumbar region.

What you should consider: Some customers thought the head part of the maternity pillow was too high.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Boppy Prenatal Support Pillow

What you need to know: This maternity pillow from Boppy provides targeted support and a small-footprint design without being too firm.

What you’ll love: This Boppy prenatal support pillow features a washable and removable slipcover, as well as a unique shape you can use to support different parts of your body. The smaller design of the pillow takes up much less space than competitors.

What you should consider: This prenatal support pillow might not work for people who need a firmer pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

