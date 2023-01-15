Aluminum-free deodorants contain antifungal ingredients to kill odor-causing bacteria that live off of your sweat protein.

Which aluminum-free deodorant is best?

For those looking for a more natural way to eliminate body odors, aluminum-free deodorants are excellent. It is crucial to consider the list of ingredients when purchasing underarm deodorant because it is used directly on the skin. Other vital considerations include application, scent and odor protection.

Native Natural Deodorant is a favorite among many due to its natural ingredients, various scents and powerful odor-eliminating technology.

What to know before you buy aluminum-free deodorant

Application

Spray deodorants dry easily and leave fewer marks on the skin and clothing. Application is faster than with stick deodorant but less discreet, due to the sound of the spray and the mist that forms when applying. Spray deodorants also contain chlorofluorocarbons that are bad for the environment, and they’re less travel-friendly than stick deodorants.

Ingredients

Like many other beauty products on the market, deodorant has a long list of ingredients. Aluminum-free deodorant eliminates any aluminum in the product, but that does not mean it’s an all-natural deodorant or is safe for sensitive skin.

When buying deodorant, look for brands that say they’re eco-friendly and cruelty-free, as these brands are less likely to use harsh chemicals. “Paraben-free” and “sulfate-free” are also significant terms to find on the packaging before purchasing.

Scent

Some aluminum-free deodorants have a strong scent, and some are unscented. Those containing essential oils include scents without using dyes or fragrances that irritate the skin. If you do not enjoy products with a strong smell, look for an unscented brand of deodorant. Unscented products also tend to be better for those with sensitive skin or allergies to certain fragrances or oils.

Aluminum-free deodorant features

Odor protection

The purpose of a deodorant is to eliminate body odor. Many aluminum-free deodorant products out there do a great job of this. The product will say on the package how many hours it masks odors before you have to reapply.

Cruelty-free

The chance of an aluminum-free deodorant being all-natural, organic and safe on the skin increases if it is also cruelty-free. This means that it was tested on humans rather than animals. Being tested on humans gives a greater success rate than testing on other mammals with different skin qualities. If a deodorant is cruelty-free, it will be noted on the package.

Portable

Aluminum-free stick deodorant is easy to travel with due to its small package and light weight. Some companies make deodorant small enough to fit in purses for on-the-go use.

How much you can expect to pay for aluminum-free deodorant

Shoppers on a budget can find aluminum-free deodorant for $3-$5. Aluminum-free deodorant in the $6-$8 range provides natural, cruelty-free ingredients and odor-blocking technology. Premium aluminum-free deodorant costs $9-$13.

Aluminum-free deodorant FAQ

Is there a difference between deodorants and antiperspirants?

A. The difference between antiperspirants and deodorants is their purpose. A deodorant’s purpose is to block or mask odor, while antiperspirants eliminate sweat.

What ingredients should I look for if I have sensitive skin?

A. If you have sensitive skin, look for packing that includes words such as organic, all-natural and soothing. Unscented deodorants are beneficial to those who have sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Which aluminum-free deodorant should I get?

Top aluminum-free deodorant

Native Natural Deodorant

What you need to know: This deodorant is highly effective at controlling odors naturally and has a loyal customer following.

What you’ll love: It goes on smoothly, is free of synthetic additives, is cruelty-free and is vegan. It comes in eight scents and an unscented version.

What to consider: It can leave stains on clothing and is pricey.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top aluminum-free deodorant for the money

Tom’s of Maine Natural Deodorant

What you need to know: This deodorant contains sustainably sourced, all-natural ingredients for a good price.

What you’ll love: It comes in four scents and and unscented, and isn’t tested on animals.

What to consider: The formula can cause underarm irritation in some cases and dry the underarm.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Dove 24-Hour Protection Deodorant

What you need to know: This formula from one of America’s leading skin care brands has a very distinct smell that blocks odor for hours.

What you’ll love: It does not leave white streaks on the clothing and feels silky on the skin. It’s not expensive.

What to consider: It can become sticky under the arms after prolonged wear.

Where to buy: Amazon

