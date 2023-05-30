Take these compact first aid kits on your next trip

Quickly tend to injuries during your vacation with these compact first-aid kits

As we approach the summer, many people are planning for or preparing to take vacations. Whether traveling by car, train, plane or boat, unexpected accidents can happen, especially if you have children. You can quickly treat minor cuts, sprains, burns and other injuries that are not life-threatening with a first-aid kit.

You might have a first-aid kit at home, but it’s probably too large to fit in a carry-on or a handbag. A compact-sized first-aid kit contains all the essentials you’ll need to tend to your family’s injuries while traveling.

Benefits of having a compact first-aid kit

When you’re traveling, keeping a first-aid kit handy is essential. You’ll never know when an accident may happen that requires immediate medical supplies. Aside from treating injuries, a first-aid kit can save money as you won’t need to stop by a pharmacy to grab supplies. This kit can also prevent unneeded trips to the emergency room or urgent care for injuries you can treat in minutes.

A standard, compact first-aid kit can include items such as:

Adhesive bandages of various sizes

Adhesive cloth tape

Sterile, disposable gloves

Antiseptic wipes

Instant cold compress

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrocortisone cream

Antibiotic ointment

Gauze roll bandage

Oral thermometer

Tweezers

Over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, cold medicines, laxatives and acetaminophen

Best compact first-aid kits for travel

General Medi Store Mini First-Aid Kit

This kit contains 110 pieces of first-aid supplies. These items are made of high-quality, hospital-grade materials. The kit includes equipment to handle indoor and outdoor emergencies. The medical supplies come in a waterproof zipper bag with a carabiner.

Sold by Amazon

PreparaKit Small Compact First-Aid Kit for Kids

The 50-piece kit includes medical supplies with kid-friendly designs. It can fit in a diaper bag, purse or carry-on. The supplies are made of latex-free, hospital-grade materials. It has an easy-open design and pockets to help you quickly find the necessary supplies. It is FSA/HSA eligible and TSA-approved.

Sold by Amazon

Thrive Travel Essentials Mini First-Aid Kit

This first-aid kit has 66 medical supplies. The lightweight, durable case is made of rip-stop nylon and vinyl fabric. The case includes inner pockets to organize your supplies. It complies with American ANSI and OSHA professional standards. It is eligible for FSA/HSA.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Yiderbo Small Waterproof Car First-Aid Kit

You’ll get 273 pieces of medical supplies in this kit. It contains all-purpose supplies for medical emergencies. The supplies are in a bright red bag so you can easily find them. The case is waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about the supplies getting wet during water activities.

Sold by Amazon

First-Aid Only 298 Piece All-Purpose First-Aid Emergency Kit

This 298-piece first-aid kit prepares you for medical emergencies while traveling. It has clear, plastic liners to store your medical supplies and provide quick access to what you need. It comes in a lightweight, compact carrying case. The kit can assist with minor scrapes, cuts and burns.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman All-Purpose Basic First-Aid Kit

The Coleman All-Purpose Basic First-Aid Kit contains 205 latex-free medical supplies. The equipment comes in a portable, lightweight case. The kit can help you tend to minor cuts, abrasions and bites during travel. It is designed to accommodate extended trips and larger traveling groups.

Sold by Amazon

I Go 85 Pieces Hard Shell Mini Compact First-Aid Kit

The kit includes 85 essential, safety-approved medical supplies. It has a clear mesh lining and two-way zippers. The hardshell case is made of water-resistant EVA material. This kit is available in an assortment of colors to choose from.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Thriaid Mini First-Aid Kit

The first-aid kit has 100 pieces of useful, hospital-grade medical supplies. The equipment is enclosed in a compact, lightweight carrying case. The case is made of durable, waterproof materials. It includes double zippers and a carabiner to attach to a backpack or handbag.

Sold by Amazon

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact Emergency First-Aid Kit

The Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact Emergency First-Aid Kit includes 160 medical supplies. It includes equipment from well-known brands such as Band-Aid, Neosporin and Benadryl. The kit comes in a compact, portable size to take on your travels.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Be Smart Get Prepared 85-Piece First-Aid Kit

This kit includes 85 pieces of medical-grade supplies meeting regulatory requirements. The supplies are stored in a sturdy, impact-resistant carrying case. The case has easy slide latches and internal dividers to organize your equipment. This kit is eligible for FSA/HSA.

Sold by Amazon

M2 Basics Compact 150-Piece First-Aid Kit

With 150 medical supplies, you can treat various injuries and other non-life-threatening medical issues while traveling. The supplies come in a lightweight, durable bag you can clip to your baggage with a carabiner. This kit is approved for FSA/HSA.

Sold by Amazon

Amorning 276-Piece First-Aid Kit

The first-aid kit includes 276 pieces of medical supplies. It has a portable, waterproof case to organize and store your supplies. It also includes an emergency blanket and other supplies for outdoor activities.

Sold by Amazon

