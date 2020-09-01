Skip to content
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
RI warns of potentially toxic algae blooms in 8 local bodies of water
Police confiscate 21 mopeds on Block Island for erratic, unsafe driving
Video
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Providence
Video
Showers, Humid This Afternoon; Nice Beach Day Tuesday
Video
Wyatt correctional officer, former detainee among 5 charged in drug-smuggling scheme
Video
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Southcoast Health to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine once one is fully approved by federal regulators
10 RI nonprofits to receive $10K in state COVID grants
Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act
Video
Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9
Video
Pediatrics group recommends all children wear masks in school this fall even if vaccinated
Video
American gymnastics alternate Eaker tests positive for COVID
Video
Biden: Social media platforms ‘killing people’ with misinfo
Video
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals
Video
Pfizer: US regulators OK ‘priority review’
Video
Unlikely RI will reinstate mask mandate despite prevalence of delta variant
Video
Eiffel Tower reopens; COVID passes required as of next week
Video
Mask mandate back on in Los Angeles as virus cases rise
Video
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
Burrillville dad honors late daughter’s legacy on the 8-year anniversary of her death
Video
Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office debuts first K9s trained to detect COVID-19
Video
HHS Secretary Becerra to visit RI on Friday
Off-the-grid island getaway home in RI sold
Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push
Video
Goose waits outside door of wildlife hospital as mate undergoes surgery