Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
29°
Providence
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Ukraine Crisis
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Russie-Ukraine: Biden to unveil ‘further consequences’
Live
Top Stories
Voices from Ukraine: ‘I need to now go and survive …
Video
‘Cold War Two’: Retired Lt. Gen. on Russian invasion
Video
Airlines warned not to fly near Ukraine
Watch: Biden unveils ‘further consequences’ over …
Live
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Maternal Health Matters
Holiday Rhode
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI debates future of high-speed internet
Video
Top Stories
Jasiel Correia’s ex-chief of staff reaches plea deal
Video
Advocates decry ‘abusive’ video at Eleanor Slater
Final price tag for ILO contract comes in at $1.8M
Video
Mob enforcer Jerry Tillinghast dead at 75
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Big Game Bound
China 2022
Double OT
Top Stories
Moses Brown advances to D3 semifinals
Video
Top Stories
URI women set program record with win No. 22
Video
Bynum’s 27 points lift No. 11 Friars over Xavier
Video
MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by Monday
No. 1 La Salle gets by No. 8 Narragansett to advance …
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Diverse Discussions: Tonight at 6:30 pm on FOX Providence
Video
Top Stories
Broadband Battle: A Target 12 Investigation
Video
Newsmakers 2/18/2022: AG Neronha
Video
Cold Case: What happened to Danny Walsh?
Video
PC Hoops with Coach Cooley: Sundays on FOX
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Producer Chris Sparling talks new Naomi Watts movie
Video
Top Stories
Ashley Kirkwood can help you create your own path …
Video
In the Kitchen: Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Video
Eye on RI: PPS Winter Bash returns!
Video
Navigant Credit Union shares latest news
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
Signup for Alerts & Email News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Top Gloves Headlines
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Weather Alert: Accumulating Snow/Sleet Late Tonight–Friday
Much Colder Today; Winter Storm Late Tonight Through …
Parking bans issued ahead of winter storm
Officials say Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl …
Old St. Joe’s Hospital to be razed to build new school
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Honoring Black History and its roots in RI
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care …
Holiday Rhode: Hope, humanity shine bright in this …
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
As ‘stealth omicron’ advances, scientists are learning …
England ends all COVID restrictions, including isolation …
Group urges Barrington schools to make masks optional
ER wait times, capacity have improved in RI
Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in pandemic’s first …
Sanofi, GSK to seek authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron …
Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against …
RI working to get more students vaccinated, boosted
COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation …
Reed seeks to secure more federal aid for local restaurants
WHO: New COVID cases fall for the 3rd week
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite …
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Nonprofit seeks volunteers to train service dogs
Hope Valley couple gets married in the rain on 2/22/22
VIDEO: Moose on the loose in Marlborough tranquilized, …
Call it ‘Twosday’: 2/22/22 is on a Tuesday
Brothers hike Appalachian Trail, raise money