Is the iPad Pro worth it in 2021?

If you’re looking for a tablet that can do practically anything an average laptop or desktop computer can do, the iPad Pro is your best bet.

Should I buy an iPad Pro?

The iPad Pro is top of the iPad line. It’s fast with impressive processing power and the ability to run a slew of creative apps, but is the iPad Pro worth it?

Those looking for a new tablet may be wondering if they should get the iPad Pro, another type of iPad or a different tablet altogether. Whether it’s worth buying is ultimately subjective and depends on the needs of the buyer. But it’s undoubtedly an excellent tablet and the best iPad that money can buy.

iPad Pro features

Learn more about the iPad Pro features to determine whether this tablet is worth it for you. When discussing iPad Pro features, the most recent generation is the 2021 line.

Size

The 2021 iPad Pro comes in 11 inch and 12.9-inch options. These are larger than most tablets and approach the size of small laptops, meaning they’re easier for drawing, video editing or other creative endeavors. On a more fundamental level, the large screen is better for watching videos.

Display

The 11 and 12.9 inch iPad Pros have gorgeous displays, but the 12.9-inch model is slightly better, with improved HDR and 1,600 nits peak brightness compared to 600 nit peak brightness on the 11-inch model.

Speed

Containing the M1 chipset, the iPad Pro is fast and powerful. Compared to the 2020 iPad Pro, the CPU is 50% faster. The GPU is also 40% faster. It runs speedily and smoothly, even when using power-hungry apps. This is when the impressive processing speed is most noticeable.

Storage

You can choose from a range of storage size options with the iPad Pro, letting you select the amount of storage that best suits your needs. Storage capacity starts at 128GB and goes all the way up to a whopping 2TB. There’s no option to expand storage with an SD card, so it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Stylus

The iPad Pro is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus. This allows you to write, take notes, doodle, draw and otherwise create using your iPad Pro. You will have to purchase the Apple Pencil stylus separately, so it’s admittedly an added expense, but it’s an excellent tool for digital artists and other creatives.

Cameras

Tablets aren’t always known for their quality cameras, but the cameras on the iPad Pro are surprisingly decent. You have a 12MP front camera that’s great for video calls and selfies, as well as a dual setup rear camera featuring a 12MP main lens and an additional 10MP wide-angle lens that allows you to fit more in one shot. We love the front camera’s Center Stage feature that automatically adjusts to keep you in the center of the frame during video calls, even if you move around.

How much does the iPad Pro cost?

The iPad Pro ranges in price according to the size, storage space and cellular capabilities. The most affordable iPad Pro on the market is the WiFi-only 128GB 11-inch model, which costs $799. The most expensive iPad Pro is the 2TB 12.9 inch model with cellular capabilities, which costs $2,399.

Is the iPad Pro worth it?

Suppose you want an iPad that’s powerful enough to use as an alternative to a laptop and effectively run creative apps, like iMovie and GarageBand. In that case, an iPad Pro is absolutely worth the money. However, if you simply want to browse social media and watch Netflix, a cheaper iPad will suffice.

The best iPad options

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The largest of the two latest iPad Pros has a slightly more impressive display, and the larger screen makes it better for consuming media.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

If you’d prefer a more compact model or are looking for a slightly cheaper option, the 11-inch offering is the way to go. It has the bonus of being somewhat thinner than the 12.9-inch model.

Apple iPad Air

A slight step down from the Pro, the iPad Air is ideal for those who want greater performance than the basic model but don’t need all the power of the Pro.

Apple iPad

This affordable iPad is excellent for general use, such as watching videos on YouTube or Netflix, browsing the web or scrolling through social media.

