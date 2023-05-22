Get all the games and accessories that you have been holding out for this week

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Video games are a perfect hobby to blow off some steam or transport yourself to a magical world of myths and legends. But unfortunately, it’s not as affordable for many as it used to be. That’s why occasions such as Amazon’s Gaming Week are a welcome sight for many, as you can pick up gaming laptops or other accessories at their cheapest on this side of Amazon’s Prime Day.

What is Amazon’s ‘Gaming Week’?

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to get some of the hottest video games and accessories at bargain prices, then Amazon’s gaming week is an event you can appreciate. It’s seven days of online deals and promotions that include everything from controllers and keyboards to PC components and games.

Best gaming products on Amazon’s ‘Gaming Week’ promotion

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller

Moving your on-screen character with a mouse and keyboard can be challenging for some – or perhaps you don’t enjoy the feeling of the Xbox One controller. So, this controller from Razer is the perfect alternative, as it features the familiar layout, remappable buttons and a hair-trigger mode that dramatically reduces the buttons’ travel time.

Available on Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset

To get the most out of your games, you must be able to hear all the sounds clearly. This wireless gaming headset is an excellent choice. It features a detachable noise-canceling microphone, 7.1 surround sound and a rechargeable battery that lasts for several hours. It’s compatible with any PC, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

Available on Amazon

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Solid-State Drive

You might have a powerful computer, but if you don’t have enough hard drive space for all the games, you’re not going to have much fun. This solid-state hard drive has a generous 2TB of storage and reading speeds of up to 6,900 megabytes per second. It uses Samsung’s nickel-coated controller to prevent overheating.

Available on Amazon

Dell Curved Gaming, 34 Inch Curved Monitor

This is an excellent choice if you want to see as much as possible and outmaneuver your enemies. This 34-inch gaming monitor has a maximum resolution of 3440 pixels by 1440 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and several connectivity options. It’s compatible with AMD FreeSync and when used with an AMD graphics card, produces some of the smoothest visuals possible.

Available on Amazon

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Take those video game corners like a professional with this racing steering wheel. The bundle includes the wheel and three pressure-sensitive pedals for accurate handling. It’s compatible with PC, Xbox and PlayStation, and the wheel provides tactile feedback when going around corners or driving over different terrain.

Available on Amazon

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Router

For multiplayer games, it’s crucial that you have a stable internet connection that generates the fastest speed possible. This router is a top choice, as it features dual-band connectivity, the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and has four external antennas with beam-forming technology for wide coverage.

Available on Amazon

Corsair HS65 Surround Gaming Headset

At 44% off, this wired gaming headset is a great value. It has synthetic leather ear cups, a sturdy headband with foam and a flip-to-mute microphone. The audio drivers are a generous 50 millimeters and produce 7.1 surround sound. It’s compatible with PC, Xbox and Playstation through a 3.5-millimeter cable.

Available on Amazon

SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse

SteelSeries is well-known for its high-quality products, so when a mouse such as this one is discounted 33%, you’d better grab it quickly. It has nine programmable buttons and five quick-action side buttons. It weighs only 3 ounces and uses SteelSeries’ TrueMove Air for one-to-one movement tracking.

Available on Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.