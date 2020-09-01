Restaurant Equipment

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
79°
Providence
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Back to School
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
Top Stories
DEM: Asian tiger mosquito population expected to …
Video
Police uncover massive marijuana grow in Glocester
Video
3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl
Judge drops charge in Providence officer’s assault …
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Pinpoint Traffic
Severe Weather
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather Blog
Weather App
POLITICS
Your Local Election HQ
Key Races
Meet the Candidates
Exclusive Polls & Analysis
Televised Debates
2022 Voter Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Election Results
Top Stories
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead …
Video
Top Stories
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court …
Top Stories
Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s …
Video
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style …
Video
US to respond to request for special master for Trump …
Enviro group drops $400,000 on new TV ad backing …
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Sharks
From Homeless to Hope: An Educator’s Journey
Finding Home
The Gift of Life
Ghost Army
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Providence starts school year with 162 teacher vacancies
Video
Top Stories
Former North Kingstown coach Aaron Thomas pleads …
Video
Lawsuit: Slater hospital withheld records in ‘mechanical …
Providence mayoral candidates debate taxes, education …
Video
Family learns short-term rental has basement neighbor …
Video
SPORTS
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Boston Red Sox
Revolution Soccer
Boston Celtics
Boston Bruins
Providence Bruins
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Bryant confident ahead of debut in Big South Conference
Top Stories
2022 HS FB Preview: St. Raphael
Video
Hometown Hero: Zack Tuck, Westerly
Video
2022 HS FB Preview: Burrillville Broncos
Video
Discussing Patriots Thornton, Montgomery injuries …
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Back to School: A look at building conditions airs …
Video
Top Stories
Congressional Primary Debate: Tonight on WPRI 12
Video
Newsmakers 8/25/2022: Providence mayor debate recap
Video
WATCH: Providence Mayoral Debate
Video
Newsmakers 8/19/2022: Political Roundtable
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022
Top Scoops 2022: Vote for your fav local ice cream …
Vote your fav ice cream now!
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl
Judge drops charge in Prov. officer’s assault trial
Police uncover massive marijuana grow in Glocester
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Sharks: A deep dive into local tracking and research
Watch: From Homeless to Hope – An Educator’s Journey
Help available for housing-challenged Rhode Islanders
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patents
COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere
Study: COVID pill shows no benefit in young adults
Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment
Pfizer COVID shot 73% effective in kids under 5
Pfizer seeks OK for updated COVID booster shot
Gov. Dan McKee tests positive for COVID-19
What are the COVID-19 guidelines for Mass. schools?
Helping kids manage asthma, allergies ahead of school
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sky Drone 12: Aftermath of Newport hotel fire
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Taylor Swift wins top VMA prize, announces new album
Kellogg’s to pay you $5K to eat cereal for dinner
Combatting learning loss one free book at a time
2022 Big E food unveiling: What fairgoers can expect