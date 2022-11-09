The Logitech Brio 4K has a privacy cover that easily slides over the lens, which is a thoughtful addition for anyone concerned about security.

Logitech Brio 4K webcam review

Webcams are becoming increasingly popular for both work meetings and catching up with friends or family. However, many integrated laptop webcams donâ€™t have the best quality. The Logitech Brio 4K webcam offers impressive picture quality of up to 4K resolution, so you don’t have to put up with a grainy picture.

It also claims to have an easily adjustable field of view, a frame rate of up to 90 frames per second and a microphone with background noise suppression. We wanted to try out these features to see if they were up to scratch, so we tested the Logitech Brio 4K webcam, and this is what we discovered.

Testing the Logitech Brio 4K webcam

We want to know how products truly perform out in the real world, so we have a group of testers who try items in their own homes for an extended period. This lets us discover any quirks or weaknesses more easily, which might not be apparent during a cursory lab test.

For this article, our tester is a visual artist who uses their webcam for their creative work, video chats and other communication. They tried the Logitech Brio out in a range of scenarios and conditions to see how it fared.

What is the Logitech Brio 4K webcam?

The Logitech Brio is an external webcam capable of achieving a 4K resolution. It’s designed to clip onto your computer monitor or laptop’s screen to stream and record video. You can use it for all kinds of functions, including Skype or Zoom calls, livestreaming and creating video content. It’s made to work well in a range of lighting conditions.

Logitech Brio 4K webcam price and where to buy

The Logitech Brio has a retail price of $199.99, but you can often find it for around $150. It’s available at Amazon or Staples.

How to use the Logitech Brio 4K webcam

This webcam is extremely easy to use. Simply plug it in using the cables provided and it’s ready to go out of the box. You’ll need to download the Logi Tune app to change the settings or you can use a free third-party program called Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Logitech Brio 4K webcam benefits

Quality autofocus

The autofocus works smoothly, easily adjusting itself to keep your image sharp. We only had a few issues with the focus when we got significantly too close to the camera.

Good in all kinds of lighting

We tested this webcam in natural, artificial and low-light conditions and found that it adjusted easily to whatever we threw at it. Of course, the picture quality is slightly inferior in low lighting compared to natural lighting, but it’s still impressive.

Decent sound quality

The built-in microphone picked up sound well and was more than good enough for average use. That said, streamers or people creating professional-quality video content may want to use external condenser microphones or similar.

Adjustable frames per second

You can use the app to adjust the FPS. The highest FPS looks extremely smooth but takes a lot of bandwidth, while the lowest FPS looks somewhat grainy. The midrange settings offer an excellent balance of picture quality and practicality.

Changeable field of view

You can change between 90-degree, 78-degree and 65-degree fields of view, depending on whether you want a narrow focus or a wide angle to fit more on the screen. Changing between them is simple with the Logi Tune app.

Logitech Brio 4K webcam drawbacks

Colors may need some adjustment

We found some of the colors didn’t pop the way we wanted to with the out-of-the-box settings. However, you can play around and adjust them to your liking.

The clip could be improved

The provided clip that attaches the camera to your monitor or laptop isnâ€™t the best. It slipped a few times while we were using it.

It doesn’t remember settings

This webcam can’t store your settings, so you’ll need to make any adjustments and set the field of view and FPS each time you use it.

Should you get the Logitech Brio 4K webcam?

If you’re looking for a serious upgrade to your integrated webcam, the Logitech Brio 4K webcam is an excellent option. It’s a versatile choice for work and personal use. While it isn’t cheap, it offers good value considering the quality, and it’s a worthy investment. That said, a cheaper option will suffice if you only want to make the occasional Zoom call.

