Raycon earbuds vs. AirPods

Small, easy to use and comfortable, Apple’s AirPods have become ubiquitous due to their style and seamless integration with the company’s most popular devices and computers.

While AirPods may have risen to mass popularity in the absence of viable competitors, today’s wireless earbud market is flush with premium products from brands that give Apple a run for their money.

Raycon’s line of earbuds have features similar to AirPods, but those who don’t care for Apple’s minimalist look will find that Raycon offers more color and design options. In this article, we explore Raycon vs. AirPods earbuds to help you figure out which brand is best for you.

Raycon earbuds

From Bluetooth speakers to full-size headphones, Raycon understands audio. They also know that listening on the go shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg, so they offer Bluetooth earbuds to suit shoppers looking for top-tier products as well as those who don’t demand all of the latest and greatest features.

Music lovers, gamers and podcast enthusiasts will find that Raycon’s earbuds deliver on audio quality without breaking the bank.

Raycon earbud pros

Cost. Raycon’s high-end Work and Fitness earbuds are $60 less than Apple’s standard AirPods.

Raycon’s high-end Work and Fitness earbuds are $60 less than Apple’s standard AirPods. Colors. Raycon offers earbuds in a range of colors and styles so buyers aren’t locked in to just one design.

Raycon offers earbuds in a range of colors and styles so buyers aren’t locked in to just one design. Battery life. Raycon’s Fitness earbuds can last up to nine hours on a charge. That’s three hours longer than Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Raycon’s Fitness earbuds can last up to nine hours on a charge. That’s three hours longer than Apple’s AirPods Pro. Sound profiles. With three sound profiles to choose from, even Raycon’s budget Everyday earbuds let you choose what sounds best to you.

With three sound profiles to choose from, even Raycon’s budget Everyday earbuds let you choose what sounds best to you. Comfort and fit. All of Raycon’s earbuds include interchangeable tips, letting you determine how you want them to fit.

Raycon earbud cons

Less connectivity. Raycon’s products don’t connect as seamlessly with Apple devices as AirPods do.

Raycon’s products don’t connect as seamlessly with Apple devices as AirPods do. Cheaper feel. While well-built, Raycon’s products can’t match the premium design and feel of Apple’s.

While well-built, Raycon’s products can’t match the premium design and feel of Apple’s. Inferior noise cancellation. The noise cancellation technology built into Apple’s AirPods Pro is superior to that featured in Raycon’s Work earbuds.

Best Raycon earbuds

Raycon Work Earbuds

Raycon’s Work earbuds are comparable to Apple’s AirPods Pro due to the inclusion of noise cancellation. At $50 to $100 less than Apple’s options, they’re a better bang for your buck.

Raycon Fitness Earbuds

Raycon’s Fitness earbuds come in five sporty colors. They have better water-resistance than Raycon’s Work earbuds, but they lack noise cancellation and are less discreet while worn.

Apple AirPods

While hyperbolic, Apple’s description of their AirPods as “magic” is apt considering how easily they come to life once you put them in. It’s easy to chalk up their sales to trendy marketing, but Apple’s earbuds have maintained their popularity due to their great sound and simplicity.

With their 3rd generation of AirPods now incorporating some of the features only previously available in their Pro line, it’s never been easier to enjoy Apple’s advancements in spatial and adaptive audio.

Apple AirPods pros

Connectivity. AirPods connect and integrate seamlessly with your other Apple devices, even letting you check on their battery life via your iPhone or iPad.

AirPods connect and integrate seamlessly with your other Apple devices, even letting you check on their battery life via your iPhone or iPad. Spatial audio. Spatial audio changes the perceived direction of the audio coming out of your AirPods depending on where your head is, making media compatible with this feature highly immersive.

Spatial audio changes the perceived direction of the audio coming out of your AirPods depending on where your head is, making media compatible with this feature highly immersive. Adaptive EQ. Apple’s AirPods feature a microphone that analyzes the interior shape of your ear to customize its audio delivery to deliver the best sound for every listener.

Apple’s AirPods feature a microphone that analyzes the interior shape of your ear to customize its audio delivery to deliver the best sound for every listener. Noise canceling. The AirPods Pro feature some of the best noise-canceling technology available in headphones of this size.

The AirPods Pro feature some of the best noise-canceling technology available in headphones of this size. Touch controls. Apple AirPods now feature a control pad on their stem that lets you answer and end calls or pause, play and skip through your music without having to use your device.

Apple AirPods cons

Only one color. Apple has been uncharacteristically generous when it comes to offering their recent Macs in different colors, but their AirPods are only available in the company’s trademark white.

Apple has been uncharacteristically generous when it comes to offering their recent Macs in different colors, but their AirPods are only available in the company’s trademark white. A lack of comfort options . AirPods Pro include interchangeable tips that let you choose how tightly you want them to fit in your ear. Their standard AirPods, however, have hard plastic tips that only come in one size.

. AirPods Pro include interchangeable tips that let you choose how tightly you want them to fit in your ear. Their standard AirPods, however, have hard plastic tips that only come in one size. Only two models. While Raycon gives buyers four different earbud models to choose from, Apple only offers their standard AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Best Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are packed with technology such as spatial audio and external sensors that let you control playback. They feature the latest in noise-canceling technology and connect immediately with your other Apple devices.

Are Raycons better than AirPods?

While Raycon’s earbuds offer great value compared to Apple’s third-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro deliver a superior experience over Raycon’s entire line. With their excellent noise cancellation, touch controls, interchangeable tips, simple connectivity and spatial audio, the AirPods Pro are the best choice for both critical and casual listeners alike.

