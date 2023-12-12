Building with bricks has never been so much fun

You’ve checked your gear and are waiting for the green light to signal that you are over the dropzone. But as you pull your parachute, you notice things look slightly different. There is a sense of familiarity, but everything is seemingly made of LEGO pieces.

No, you don’t need to get new glasses. You have indeed landed in the LEGO version of the hugely popular Fortnite game. Like many other popular franchises, LEGO has teamed up with game development studio Epic to give you a different, brick-by-brick experience. So, instead of building a real-world LEGO set, you can create one virtually.

The 50 best Christmas gift ideas of 2023

Let’s go to build some Lego

The collaboration between Epic and LEGO is part of the game studio’s bigger plan to incorporate different gaming experiences in Fortnite, similar to Roblox’s approach. It’s naturally an exciting prospect if you are a LEGO fan, but the best part of it is that the new mode is completely free.

Transporting to the LEGO world is already baked into the default Fortnite game, and all you have to do to access it is scroll down to go to the “Discover” screen from within Fortnite. In the “By Epic” section, you’ll see “LEGO Fortnite.” Select it, and you’re on your way to LEGOLAND.

When you fire up LEGO Fortnite for the first time, you’ll need to create a new world or jump into a world in which a player has made you a key holder. But what is there to do? Well, according to Fortnite, there are two modes.

“The most important decision is the mode you’ll play. Choose the default Survival mode if you want to overcome the world around you. Gather and craft resources for your builds, and face off against mighty foes while exploring the world! Just want to let your imagination run free? Choose Sandbox mode, where you can spawn builds and items without finding resources,” it says in a statement.

If you are familiar with Minecraft, the concept of LEGO Fortnite won’t be strange to you. In fact, many of the LEGO Fortnite elements, such as building, farming, mining and fighting off monsters, are incredibly similar to Minecraft.

Best Lego games for the holiday season

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you are a “Star Wars” and LEGO fan, this Xbox One game is the perfect title for you. The game lets you experience all nine “Star Wars” saga films in an immersive and humorous way, for which the LEGO games are known. The game features hundreds of playable characters from the franchise, including Luke Skywalker, Qui-Gonn Jinn, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and Darth Maul.

LEGO Star Wars: Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

This Deluxe Edition of The Force Awakens features an exclusive Finn mini figurine and season pass content in addition to full access to the main game’s content. The title takes you on a whirlwind journey through a LEGO version of “The Force Awakens” film and features exclusive playable content that bridges the story gap between the film and “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.”

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game

If you enjoyed the official LEGO movie and wished you could recreate the action at home, this is the one video game for you. The game follows the same plot as the animated film and sees you play as Emmet, an ordinary LEGO mini-figure who is unexpectedly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world. In typical LEGO fashion, you progress through the levels by solving puzzles and collecting points​​.

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

This isn’t the first Batman game in the LEGO universe, but it is the first time that you take the ultra-rich vigilante and his sidekicks into space and across various Lantern worlds, such as Zamaron and Odym. The game features over 150 characters, including members of the Justice League and Big LEGO figures like Cyborg and Solomon Grundy.

LEGO The Hobbit

It seems unlikely that there would be a LEGO version of “The Lord of the Rings,” but that is exactly what this playful edition of The Hobbit is. Available for the PlayStation 4 (PS4,) the game takes inspiration from the first two films of the same name and features all the loveable characters, such as Bilbo, Gandalf and all the dwarves.

LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles

Stretch, vanish and fly your way to victory in this LEGO adaptation of Pixar’s hugely popular film, “The Incredibles.” Use the Parr family’s iconic abilities to bring peace to the city’s districts, which is controlled and upended by various supervillains. You can take on the criminals by yourself or team up with a friend in two-player mode.

LEGO Jurassic World

Is there a better gaming match than LEGO and dinosaurs? Well, if you are excited about that prospect, this adaptation has you covered. Drawing inspiration from the “Jurassic World” film, this LEGO version lets you create unique dinosaurs by combining the DNA from several famous species. What could possibly go wrong?

LEGO Marvel Collection

This Marvel collection is a great value if you want to get three games for the price of one. Available on the PS4, it consists of LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO: Marvel’s Avengers and LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes 2. Each game has a unique plot and lets you take control of some of the most iconic Marvel characters.

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Have you ever wanted to be on the other side of Batman’s cowl? Well, in this video game, you can fulfill your mischievous dreams by playing as a supervillain and wreaking havoc all across town. Written in collaboration with DC Comics, you take up the role of iconic evil-doers, such as The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor and Deathstroke. The only question is, where did the Justice League go, and what is this new “Justice Syndicate?”

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Draw your wand and battle the dark forces that plague Hogwarts! This “Harry Potter” collection for the Nintendo Switch features LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 on one disc. The game features a faithful (LEGO) adaptation of the books instead of the associated films, and also offers two previously released DLC packs, including a Character Pack featuring Godric Gryffindor.

Lego games worth checking out

You only need the base Fortnite game to access the LEGO additions, but grab this Fortnite: Transformers Pack as well for extra fun.

If you feel like racing instead of building, LEGO 2K Drive is an excellent choice.

Up for a real challenge? Try your hand at putting this 2,660-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle together.

This almost 900-piece sculpture will see you construct a LEGO version of the helmet worn by Captain Rex in “Star Wars.”

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.