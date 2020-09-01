Computer Accessories & Peripherals

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Insulin syringes recalled due to ‘skewed’ dosage markings
Top Stories
RI agency chief facing whistleblower lawsuit resigns
AI-powered Mayflower, beset with glitch, returns to England
3 indicted in drug plot that included mail carrier abduction
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
With eviction moratorium’s expiration date approaching, RI leaders highlight available rent relief
Video
Top Stories
Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days
Video
Top Stories
Remaining COVID-19 restrictions lifted on ‘higher risk’ activities in RI
Video
RI still seeing ‘moderate transmission’ of COVID-19, per CDC threshold
Video
Vaccination rates lagging in Fall River, New Bedford
Video
Q&A with CCRI president on RI Promise Program, student vaccine requirement
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Summer Planning Guide
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
Vaccine 101
The Value of Home
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI agency chief facing whistleblower lawsuit resigns
Top Stories
Property raided in prostitution sting owned by RI DMV administrator
RI House Democrats nix proposed $65 million nursing home at Zambarano
Federal inmates seeking early release in RI approved 40% of the time in 2020
Video
With last nuns gone, empty Barrington monastery is on the market for $3.5M
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
Top Stories
Celtics send Kemba Walker, 16th pick to Thunder for Horford
High School playoff roundup: Thursday June 17th
Video
Andy Gresh joins Yianni Kourakis to recap Patriots mini camp
Video
Cranston East’s Tom Centore leaves lasting legacy
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/18/2021: Judge William Smith; RIDEM’s Janet Coit
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who Killed Susan Greenhalgh?
Video
Target 12: Set Free
Video
Newsmakers 6/11/2021: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
Video
Newsmakers 6/4/2021: Attorney General Peter Neronha
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Fregola Sarda
Video
Top Stories
Check out this gorgeous Newport home for sale
Video
Furniture for Father’s Day, happenings at Providence Rink
Video
Celebrate Dad with festive Father’s Day drinks
Video
Pop-up shopping experience blooms in Providence
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
BestReviews
Video Game News
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Computer Accessories & Peripherals
The best gaming mouse for 2021
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Property raided in prostitution sting owned by RI DMV administrator
RI agency chief facing whistleblower lawsuit resigns
Turning Hotter and More Humid this Weekend; Isolated T’Storm Saturday
Video
Warren police officer now facing felony charge after gun found inside vehicle during DUI arrest
Video
3 indicted in drug plot that included mail carrier abduction
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
With eviction moratorium’s expiration date approaching, RI leaders highlight available rent relief
Video
Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days
Video
Remaining COVID-19 restrictions lifted on ‘higher risk’ activities in RI
Video
RI still seeing ‘moderate transmission’ of COVID-19, per CDC threshold
Video
Vaccination rates lagging in Fall River, New Bedford
Video
Q&A with CCRI president on RI Promise Program, student vaccine requirement
Video
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
RI daily COVID-19 positivity rate under 1% for 3 weeks straight
Video
Data: Woonsocket, Tiverton are RI’s vaccine ‘cold spots’
Video
North Providence doctor accused of exposing patients, staff to COVID-19 now facing $136K+ in OSHA fines
Video
More than 600K Rhode Islanders now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
Newport middle schoolers help blind man cross busy intersection
Video
After message in a bottle travels 2,400 miles, meet the family who sent it
Video
Google reveals list of most misspelled words for all 50 states
TF Green Airport officially changes its name
Message in a bottle sent from Rhode Island makes it to the Azores
Video
PHOTOS: Rainbow spotted at sunset after storm rolled through
Gallery