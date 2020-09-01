Skip to content
School resource officers to stay in New Bedford
Sacha Baron Cohen sues Somerset cannabis dispensary over ad featuring his character Borat
Provincetown tracking breakthrough COVID-19 infections following holiday weekend
RI vaccine panel to discuss vaccine access in doctor’s offices
Provincetown tracking breakthrough COVID-19 infections following holiday weekend
RI vaccine panel to discuss vaccine access in doctor’s offices
FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Amid concerns of Delta variant spreading, RI leaders seek to boost vaccinations
Video
Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials
Video
Fauci: Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
DMV leader’s lawyer disputes ownership of building targeted in prostitution raid
Here are the RI businesses that received $106 million in federal restaurant relief
Somerset divided over Brayton Point ahead of Monday’s special election
Video
Providence sergeant retires amid review of Sayles Street incident
Video
Polisena: Testimony about controversial ambulance bill was ‘not a threat’
Video
Newsmakers 7/9/2021: Speaker Shekarchi; reporters’ roundtable
Newsmakers 7/1/2021: Newport tourism comeback
Video
Target 12: Protecting Pets
Video
Newsmakers 6/25/2021: RISD Pres. Rosanne Somerson; Prov. student absenteeism
Video
Police Body Worn Cams: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
In the Kitchen: Scambled Egg Tacos and Avocado Herb Sauce
The Rhode Home: Camp Jack is Back
In the Kitchen: Steak Au Poivre
Video
USA Insulation of Providence
Video
Quick Bites: Pizzeria Romana
Video
Charging & Power
Best wireless car charger
12 Responds: Why have I not received my federal tax refund yet?
Video
Here are the RI businesses that received $106 million in federal restaurant relief
Video
Mostly Cloudy, Cool Today
Video
Sacha Baron Cohen sues Somerset cannabis dispensary over ad featuring his character Borat
Video
DMV leader’s lawyer disputes ownership of building targeted in prostitution raid
Video
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Provincetown tracking breakthrough COVID-19 infections following holiday weekend
Video
RI vaccine panel to discuss vaccine access in doctor’s offices
Video
FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Amid concerns of Delta variant spreading, RI leaders seek to boost vaccinations
Video
Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials
Video
Fauci: Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster
Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic opens at Wickford Junction Train Station
Video
RI closing in on 700K partially vaccinated; no deaths in 10 days
Video
Fully vaccinated Americans ‘do not need’ a COVID-19 booster shot at this time, agencies say
Video
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says
Video
Newsfeed Now: Pfizer seeking authorization for 3rd vaccine dose; Woman with support dog says restaurant denied service
Video
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Video
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
2 men work to preserve memory of ‘Little Rose Ferron’
Video
Buttonwood Park Zoo welcomes baby sloth
Feast of the Blessed Sacrament organizers announce ‘Craft Beer & Food Truck Festa’
Video
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Up for the challenge, Pawtucket man bikes 4K+ miles in cross-country trek
Video
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win
Attleboro soldier surprised after returning home to dog he fell in love with while in Afghanistan
Video