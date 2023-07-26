Samsung unveils its newest additions to the Galaxy family

Samsung is a heavy hitter in the electronics game, particularly with its fantastic smartphones, smartwatches and tablets. It has a few lines of high-quality gadgets, but the most renowned is the Samsung Galaxy series, which offers phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Today’s Summer Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event has revealed some of the biggest upcoming releases and additions to the Samsung Galaxy line. Although you’ll have to wait until you can get your hands on them, you can pre-order all of them right away.

Summer Galaxy Unpacked 2023 reveals

Samsung Galaxy smartphones have been around for over a decade and are among the best. In recent years, Samsung has been praised for its innovation after releasing two, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold, which are seeing upgrades this year with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. Both phones offer improved functionality and a more lightweight design.

Samsung smartwatches are also gaining steam as premium smartwatches, and the Galaxy Watch6 offers improved health and fitness tracking sensors, a durable glass case and a fashionable design.

Those who want a high-quality tablet are in store for something great with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 tablets. They boast a powerful processor for elite performance, a crisp AMOLED screen for watching high-definition movies and TV shows, outstanding battery life with up to 16 hours on a full charge and a redesigned S Pen stylus.

Also, Samsung has upgraded its software to make its devices run more smoothly and offer improved quality-of-life functionality, such as quicker access to recent apps and widgets.

Best Samsung Galaxy upgrades for 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has a much larger front screen than its predecessor at 3.4 inches, letting you scroll through various widgets, meaning you won’t have to open the phone as often. The smaller screen lets you reply quickly to messages, and the exterior screen functions as a photo preview display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is more lightweight than the Galaxy Fold4, and the inner screen is now 30% brighter, making it easier to see things under bright lighting conditions. The S Pen has also been revamped to be more comfortable to grip over extended periods, and there are software updates with a few quality-of-life improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

This tablet has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is best for those who want a lightweight tablet for reading, web surfing, gaming and streaming high definition content. Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness based on the environment, and the IP68 protection rating makes it dust- and water-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

The middle child of the Samsung Galaxy S9 family is similar to the entry-level S9 tablet in many ways. It has the same high-powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for elite performance, a durable aluminum frame and an IP68 protection rating. However, it has a slightly large screen at 12.4 inches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

This tablet has a massive 14.6-inch display and is the most expensive of the Galaxy S9 tablets. It’s hands-down one of the best tablets you can get for streaming HD TV shows and movies, gaming and office or school work, and the battery life lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Samsung fans eager for a new smartwatch will not be disappointed with the Galaxy Watch6. This watch is available in two case sizes (40 and 44 millimeters) and has a large display that lets you navigate apps easily. It automatically tracks various fitness and health metrics, and the durable glass prevents it from scratching easily.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Some long-time Samsung smartwatch users may already be familiar with the Classic version of past watches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic costs $100 more, but you’ll get a larger watch with a 43 or 47-millimeter case, the same improved health tracking metrics and a stylish look.

