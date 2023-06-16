Best early deals of Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is next month, and while the dates of the big sale event have yet to be announced, it’s an excellent time to shop for early deals. If past years are any indication, Amazon will slash the prices of tons of high-quality products.

The hottest items include electronics, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can expect to see huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs, beauty products and more. Some are already on sale, so shop now and keep your eyes peeled as we approach Prime Day to save big.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum

You can forget about vacuuming for 45 days with this sophisticated robot vacuum that’ll do the job for you. The app lets you schedule total home cleaning and map a route for the robot vacuum to clean specific rooms. It’s effective at picking up pet hair and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

iRobot Roomba J7+

This intuitive robot vacuum learns your habits, routines and home layout and provides cleaning suggestions for optimal performance based on the information it collects. It has an advanced sensor that keeps it from bumping into objects or falling over steps, and the edge-sweeping brush tackles tricky areas such as corners.

Eufy Robovac G30 Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum is cheaper than some of the other high-end models you’ll catch on sale, but it still offers plenty of excellent features and superb cleaning. It works quietly and automatically returns to the charging dock when the battery is low. The ultra-slim design lets it slide easily under chairs and couches.

Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

Hair sprouting from the ears or nose can be unflattering, but you can take care of that safely with this high-quality hair and nose trimmer. The 360-degree dual-edge blades cut hair without pulling, and the one-touch button makes it simple to use. Plus, it’s waterproof and has a removable head for easy cleaning.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

You always want your skin to look and feel as good as possible, but combating dryness is a daily task for some. This facial cleanser contains three essential ceramides and effectively removes makeup, dirt and excess oil, leaving the skin hydrated. Plus, it contains hyaluronic acid and is suitable for all skin types.

Rechoo Fusion Eye Shadow Palette

Those who want to experiment with different shades will love this palette for its 99-color variety. This eye shadow is made with a lightweight formula that’s waterproof, gentle on the skin and easy to apply. It stays shiny for up to 24 hours, and the soft texture gives off a flattering look.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Jump-start your day with a homemade espresso using this state-of-the-art espresso machine. You can also brew five different aromatic coffees, including cold brews, and it mixes milk and air quickly for a smooth layer of milky foam on top of each espresso. Plus, it has removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup.

Braun 3-in-1 Food Processor

Easy SmartSpeed technology makes this food processor an excellent buy for anyone who knows their way around the kitchen. All you need to do is push gently for roughly chopped food and increase the pressure for finer processing. You can quickly switch between chopping, blending and mashing thanks to the EasyClick Plus system.

Amazon Basics 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Heater

Summertime can make us forget about the harsh winter, but your future self will thank you if you snag this oscillating ceramic heater now. It has three settings — low, high and fan only — and a built-in switch that activates auto-shutoff and overheat protection if it’s accidentally tipped over.

Zinus Jennifer 55-Inch Black Frame Desk

Whether you need a desk for your home office or just somewhere to keep books or a smart speaker, this 55-inch desk offers a flattering design for any home. It’s made with a solid-steel frame for increased durability and can withstand up to 100 pounds of evenly distributed weight.

Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Cleaning a pool can be a hassle, but this robotic pool cleaner makes it a breeze. It works for up to 90 minutes, and the dual-motor design propels it forward at 52.5 feet per minute. Plus, it automatically stops near the pool wall after a cleaning cycle or if the battery is low, so it’s easy to retrieve.

Greenworks 40-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw

Garden maintenance can be hard work, especially if you have to cut down thick shrubbery. However, this cordless chainsaw makes things easy thanks to its lightweight build and powerful electric motor. The automatic oiler keeps the chain and blades running smoothly, and getting the motor started is effortless.

Gorilla 44-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit Table

This fire pit table instantly gives your backyard a warm and inviting ambience, allowing you to enjoy cozy nights with friends and family. It gives off considerable heat without excessive smoke, warms up quickly and has a lightweight build that makes it easy to move around.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

Get rid of those pesky mosquitoes with this rechargeable mosquito repeller. It offers a 20-foot protection radius with up to 5.5 hours of battery life, and you won’t have to put up with unpleasant odors. It doesn’t need fuel monitoring or replacing and starts working in 15 minutes.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 4K TV delivers a high-quality viewing experience thanks to support for various image-enhancing technologies, including HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It features an expansive smart TV interface, four HDMI ports and a streamlined remote with Alexa that lets you search for titles across all apps.

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This 43-inch TV is a steal for anyone looking to upgrade to a mid-tier smart TV. Granted, the image quality isn’t as crisp as that of high-end models, but for the price, you’ll get an excellent TV with an Alexa voice remote, DTS Studio Sound and access to tons of apps.

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This is the ultimate TV for large spaces where you want to watch movies or sporting events such as the Super Bowl and MMA fights. QLED technology delivers terrific clarity and rich colors, and adaptive brightness automatically calibrates settings for optimal viewing based on the lighting in your environment.

