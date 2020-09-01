Skip to content
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Prov. Police release footage of officers punching, spitting at teen suspects
Video
Scatt. Showers, Downpours This Morning; Watching Henri For Potential Impacts This Weekend
Video
Weather Alert: Downpours, Isol. T’Storms This Morning; All Eyes on Henri
Video
Police: Woman drove 105 mph on bridge with toddler in car
3 RI police departments testing license plate recognition cameras
Video
Beyond the forecast: Answering your weather questions and exploring summer threats
Video
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Alexander-Scott: All RI schools should require masks this fall
Video
RI K-12 council vote pressures districts to require masks in schools
Video
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
Video
Pope Francis says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is ‘an act of love’
Video
Garth Brooks cancels Gillette Stadium show, 4 others due to COVID-19 surge
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations top 100 in RI for 1st time in months; 301 new cases, 1 death
Video
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Video
Mass. teachers union supports mandatory vaccines for school staff, students
Video
Quinnipiac University instilling fines, Wi-Fi restrictions on unvaccinated students
Video
Arizona governor blocks cash from schools mandating masks
RI K-12 council votes to reject back-to-school plans that don’t mandate masks
Video
TSA extends to January mask rule for airline passengers
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
Don't Miss
The Lizzie Borden House is looking to hire a ghost hunter
Yik Yak is back: Controversial app returns after 4-year hiatus
Video
Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky
Woman, snake come face-to-face in grocery store
RI’s 2nd Market Basket to open in Johnston
Video: Lightning strikes top of Washington Monument
Video
Injured goose makes full recovery, rejoins his devoted mate in the wild