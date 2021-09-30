Smart Ways To Save For Major Life Events

Deb Gormley, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Washington Trust visits the Rhode Show to talk about Smart Ways To Save For Major Life Events
Saving for Major Life Events:
• Estimate your expense & set a goal
• Determine how much time you have to save
• Create a monthly schedule
• Create a budget & stick to it
• Open a separate account
For more information go to https://www.washtrust.com/

