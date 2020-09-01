Lighting & Mirrors

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
65°
LIVE NOW
Watch 12 News Now at 5:30
Providence
65°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Ukraine Crisis
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
URI alums help Ukrainians evacuate war-torn country
Video
Top Stories
Police: At least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in DC
URI alum funds scholarship for underrepresented students
Man sentenced to prison for New Bedford murder
Video
Medical marijuana dispensary likely coming to Pawtucket
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Ghost Army
Honoring Black History
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Medical marijuana dispensary likely coming to Pawtucket
Top Stories
Gov. hopeful Kalus clashed over $7.9M testing contract
Video
No more delays: Correia poised for prison Friday
Video
Despite vote, RI pension fund still invested in Russia
Video
Former student sues NK over naked ‘fat test’ scandal
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
Top Stories
Bay View tops EP in 10 innings
Video
Bryant football officially announces move to Big …
Video
Celtics rally in 2nd half, beat Nets 114-107 for …
Red Sox manager Cora tests positive for COVID
LOCAL PROGRAMS
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
On the Run: 12 News exclusive airs Monday
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/8/2022: LG candidate Deb Ruggiero; political …
Video
Newsmakers 4/1/2022: RI housing crisis; reporter …
Video
Cold Case: Who killed Henry Reeves?
Video
Ghost Army: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup: Do you want a selfie or an autograph?
Video
Top Stories
Join us in playing Guess the Guest!
Video
The Rhode Show Rewind: April School Vacation Week
Video
Local designer creates eco-friendly line of handbags
Video
In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lighting & Mirrors
Best lighted medicine cabinet
Top Lighting & Mirrors Headlines
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Behind bars: Jasiel Correia reports to federal prison
Police: At least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in DC
Medical marijuana dispensary likely coming to Pawtucket
Fall River official placed on leave amid investigation
All of RI deemed ‘medium’ risk for COVID-19
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Ghost Army: Meet the ‘combat con artists’ of WWII
Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care …
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Mask mandates return to US college campuses as cases …
All of RI deemed ‘medium’ risk for COVID-19
Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule
Study: UK patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight
COVID-19 data tracking changes as testing evolves
Red Sox manager Cora tests positive for COVID
RI lawmaker proposes monthly fines for the unvaccinated
Doctor urges masks on public transit, despite ruling
CDC requests federal appeal of mask mandate decision
Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic …
Mask mandate lifted on RI, Mass. public transit
Moderna plans to update COVID shots for fall
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite …
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Mattel unveils Elizabeth II Barbie on queen’s birthday
Helping mend kids’ mental health, one text at a time
Runner gifts 2021 race medal to Boston Marathon dog
Meet Warwick’s new compassion dog, Charley
Brother of Marathon bombing victim finishes race