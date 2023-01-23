Michael Gordon sold Bumble and Bumble to Estee Lauder in 2006. It is now one of the 27 brands owned by Estee Lauder Companies.

Which Bumble and Bumble product is best?

Created in 1977 by Michael Gordon, Bumble and Bumble is a luxury hair care brand that has gained a cult following over the decades of its production. Gordon’s innovation and influence in the hair and beauty sphere fostered a blueprint for modern salons worldwide. With hair care products that treat and protect hair of all types, you can get better hair days to feel beautiful and confident. For an essential hair product, the Bumble and Bumble Gentle Shampoo and Rich Conditioner Duo Set is the best.

What to know before you buy a Bumble and Bumble product

Hair type

Bumble and Bumble has a wide collection of products that cater to all hair types. When selecting any product, consider your hair type, texture and style as well as the benefits you’d like your hair to receive. For instance, curly hair will go best with curl-defining products that maintain your curls and keep them bouncy and healthy. On the other hand, straight hair will go best with products that add shine and moisture to your hair to keep it sleek and reduce frizz. If you have thin or brittle hair, you’d benefit most from hair volumizing or anti-breakage products.

Ingredients

Bumble and Bumble is free of many harmful chemicals often found in hair and beauty products. Its products are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oils and formaldehyde, which can damage hair when used long term. Instead of these, the brand uses high-quality ingredients developed to keep your hair healthy and beautiful.

The brand is also cruelty-free, and you can always check the list of ingredients on all products to check for any allergens.

Hair regimen

The extensive range of products that Bumble and Bumble offers caters to any hair regimen and style. You can select your products based on your current routine, or you can take the hair quiz on the brand’s website. The quiz result is a customized routine with products that help your hair flourish.

Environmental impact

To reduce its carbon print, Bumble and Bumble packages a large percentage of its products in recyclable materials that are responsibly sourced. With recyclable, reusable, recoverable or refillable packaging, the brand’s carbon imprint is currently set to neutral in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. This makes production much better and safer for the environment.

What to look for in a quality Bumble and Bumble product

Fragrance

Bumble and Bumble products are made to leave your hair feeling good and smelling great. The products are infused with fragrances that can be flowery, musky or fresh. They are also subtle enough to be noticed without being overpowering. They also last long enough to linger on your hair all day.

Concentration

The concentration of Bumble and Bumble products is strong and effective. This means that a small quantity of any product tends to go a long way and gives your hair all the nourishment or treatment it needs. The biggest sizes of shampoos can last up to three months before the need for a refill.

Quality and results

The brand has been a beauty favorite for many people and is considered a staple by some hair professionals. This is because it uses high-quality formulations that only improve with time, as it is developed to deliver the best results. Bumble and Bumble products are designed to protect your hair from harsh conditions and repair damaged hair. They also come with well-structured pumps, nozzles and droppers for easier application.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bumble and Bumble product

The products cost between $20-$200, depending on the size and type of product.

Bumble and Bumble product FAQ

Is Bumble and Bumble safe for color-treated hair?

A. Yes, it is safe to use on colored or chemically treated hair.

Is Bumble and Bumble good for curly hair?

A. Yes. It also has a special curl collection designed to protect curly hair and help it thrive.

Must I combine Bumble and Bumble products?

A. Mixing and layering the products provides a wide range of effects and textures for your hair. However, it is not necessary.

What’s the best Bumble and Bumble product to buy?

Top Bumble and Bumble product

Bumble and Bumble Gentle Shampoo and Rich Conditioner Duo set

What you need to know: This is a two-piece set containing a mild, cleansing shampoo and a moisture-rich conditioner.

What you’ll love: The conditioner has a smooth consistency that leaves your hair feeling soft without leaving any residue that may weigh it down. The gentle formulation of the shampoo cleanses without stripping its natural oils. It is also creamy and free of mineral oils that may harm your hair.

What you should consider: Some people consider it to be on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bumble and Bumble product for the money

Bumble and Bumble Repair Blow Dry

What you need to know: This is a restorative serum with a creamy consistency.

What you’ll love: This serum is a heat protectant for blow drying hair and preventing breakage. It has a smooth consistency designed to repair split ends and restore the hair’s natural strength and beauty. The lilac extracts also keep your hair hydrated and safe from sun damage.

What you should consider: Some people say it leaves a sticky residue on the hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Bumble and Bumble Brownish Hair Powder

What you need to know: This is a dry shampoo spray with a hint of color for brown hair.

What you’ll love: It absorbs any excess oil on your hair and instantly adds volume, giving it a fuller and bouncier appearance. It is tinted and so can be used as a color touch-up for brown hair and also fills in thinning areas on your scalp that can last for days.

What you should consider: The color comes off easily and may stain your clothes. It is also not available in other shades of brown.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

