Hair Products

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death
Top Stories
Pot users welcome: Amazon won’t test jobseekers for cannabis
URI student dies following assault at Newport house party
Video
New Bedford native killed in Virginia Beach hit-and-run crash
Video
Cranston councilor worried cost of upcoming boxing event will outweigh the benefits
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Summer Planning Guide
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
Vaccine 101
The Value of Home
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
McKee yanks Jones from DHS consideration, citing defamation lawsuit
Video
Top Stories
AG unveils agreement on future ownership of Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals
Video
RI governors lead New England with 170 executive orders during pandemic
Video
Lawmakers grill RI leaders over Slater Hospital money problems, patient mix
RI lawmaker slams McKee’s pick to lead agency overseeing Slater hospital
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
Nets head to second round, beat Celtics 123-109 in Game 5
Top Stories
June 1 HS roundup: Day 1 of Boys State Golf, Bay View GLAX nips Rogers in OT
Video
Hometown Hero: Dylan McClung, Bishop Hendricken
Video
Cranston councilor worried cost of upcoming boxing event will outweigh the benefits
Video
Calls to cancel Olympics, U.S. travel advisory in place as preparations move ahead
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Small But Strong: Wednesday at 5
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 05/28/2021: Providence Police’s Paré & Clements
Video
The Providence Riot: One Year Later
Video
Newsmakers 5/21/2021: Prov. School Board President Nick Hemond; Coronavirus reopening
Video
Cold Case: Who Killed John Gomes?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: W’s Wood Fired Pizza
Video
Top Stories
The JDP Theatre Company is preparing tomorrow’s stars of the stage
Video
Local practice helps you find clarity and connect to yourself
Video
Road to The Rhode Show: Audrey McClelland
Video
The Rhode Show Rewind- Cooking up fun!
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Product Reviews
Video Game News
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Hair Products
How to shop for the best biotin shampoo
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
‘It is heartbreaking’: Warwick family struggles to buy their first home amid market surge
Video
URI student dies following assault at Newport house party
Video
Mix Sun And Clouds Wednesday, Showers Likely Thursday
Video
Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card? RIDOH lets you print new one
Cranston councilor worried cost of upcoming boxing event will outweigh the benefits
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Outdoor mask requirements to be dropped for all Rhode Islanders, including youths
Video
WHO grants emergency approval to 2nd Chinese COVID vaccine
Video
Moderna officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
A nation slowly emerging from pandemic honors Memorial Day
COVID-19 variants to be labeled as Greek letters
Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccine card? RIDOH lets you print new one
Mobile vaccination units hit tiny US towns to boost immunity
TSA officials screen highest number of people since start of pandemic
Video
RI state-run COVID testing sites closed for Memorial Day
Video
After opening during height of pandemic, New Bedford restaurant now thriving
Video
Mass. restaurants welcome back customers without restrictions
Video
RI governors lead New England with 170 executive orders during pandemic
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister
Video
Teen trumpeter takes part in national movement to honor the fallen
Video
‘Everyone has a story to tell’: Guitar, songwriting class helps recovering veterans
Video
‘I’ll die before I quit’: RI man training to shatter his 2nd world record
Video
Providence parks employees ‘didn’t think twice’ about running into burning building to save residents
Video
NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way’s ‘downtown’
Daddy’s co-pilot: RI National Guard honors newborn baby with Black Hawk flyover
Video