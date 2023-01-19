Which setting spray for oily skin is best?

You want to make sure that your makeup will last the entire day when you take the time to do a full face, but your skin’s natural oils can cause your makeup to break down, crease or fade as the hours pass. Setting sprays for oily skin can help your makeup last for hours with fewer touch-ups than normal, and most include polymers that provide a waterproof coating over your makeup.

The Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray is a first-rate setting spray for oily skin.

What to know before you buy a setting spray for oily skin

Types of setting sprays

Makeup setting sprays fall into two categories: sprays meant to melt together your powder products for a hydrated, smooth finish and sprays meant to extend the wear of your makeup.

Makeup setting sprays meant for longevity keep oil and sweat from disintegrating your makeup and prevent it from getting cakey or transferring. These sprays can make your makeup look less powdery and make it waterproof, which works well in warmer weather.

Skin type

Oily skin and dry skin have different concerns when it comes to keeping your makeup in place. If you have oily skin, the excess oil from your skin is typically the main cause of your makeup melting off, creasing or fading.

You should select a setting spray with polymers to prevent the oils in your skin from disintegrating your makeup. The setting spray should also be able to soak up any excess oil so your makeup doesn’t begin looking greasy or become cakey as the day goes on.

Finish

Most sprays have a matte finish, meaning they don’t add any glow or shine to your skin. A matte finish is perfect for oily skin since it absorbs extra oil and prevents your makeup from getting too greasy or cakey during the day.

What to look for in a quality setting spray for oily skin

Fine mist

All sprays come in bottles, but the fineness of the mist can vary. If a spray doesn’t have a fine mist, the drops that go on your face might be too big and lead to splotches on your makeup. Fine mists can cast very small droplets on your face, which doesn’t mess up your makeup.

Wear time

Many sprays claim a particular amount of time that you can anticipate for the spray to protect your makeup look. Some spray formulas provide up to 12 hours of wear time, while othes offer up to 24 hours.

SPF

A setting spray is typically the final step in your makeup routine, so it’s best to select a spray formula with a sun protection factor noted on the label.

How much you can expect to spend on a setting spray for oily skin

They range in price from about $3-$38. The most inexpensive cost about $3-$15, while mid-range sprays go for about $15-$26 and high-end sprays from about $26-$38.

Setting spray for oily skin FAQ

Are makeup setting sprays bad for your skin?

A. If you select a setting spray with a high concentration of alcohol, it could damage your skin. Applying alcohol to your face every day will strip your skin of its moisture and leave you with a flaky, dry complexion. Alcohol is hard on dry skin, and even oily skin can get overly dry when you apply an alcohol-based setting spray every day.

When should you apply setting spray for oily skin?

A. Setting spray is usually the final step in the makeup routine. This means you need to apply the spray after lipstick, eye makeup, highlighter, bronzer, blush, powder, concealer and foundation. But if you want your makeup to be budge-proof, you can spray your face multiple times throughout your makeup routine to truly lock your makeup into place.

You can also apply your makeup setting spray during the day to reinvigorate your makeup when necessary.

What amount of setting spray should you apply?

A. You don’t need to saturate your face with it, since less is more. Two to three spritzes of the setting spray will be enough to cover your face.

What’s the best setting spray for oily skin to buy?

Top setting spray for oily skin

Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

What you need to know: This weightless setting spray will keep your makeup bright, fresh and vibrant for up to 16 hours.

What you’ll love: It’s excellent to have on hand for everyday use and also for events such as prom or bridal parties. It also decreases your makeup’s temperature so it doesn’t run.

What you should consider: It can be a little too greasy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Kohl’s

Top setting spray for oily skin for the money

NYX Makeup Setting Spray

What you need to know: This setting spray is affordable, solid, simple and highly rated for an effortless makeup look.

What you’ll love: It dries to a matte texture to keep your face from appearing too oily and lets your skin breathe while still looking great. It will keep your makeup in place for several hours.

What you should consider: It can create a tint on the face that many people don’t appreciate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray

What you need to know: This setting spray is long-lasting and uses clean ingredients.

What you’ll love: It will keep your makeup fresh and set throughout the day. It also comes with algae extracts to help protect your skin and doesn’t include any alcohol.

What you should consider: It feels too dry on the skin for many people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

