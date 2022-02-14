Which liquid contour is best?

Few things transform your look like good contouring. But if you’re intimidated by the idea of contouring, you’re not alone. Many people are afraid of contouring too heavily and creating harsh, orange lines where they’d hoped to place subtle, flattering shading. The good news is that the process can be much easier when done with liquid contour. If you’re looking for pleasing, easily blendable liquid contour, KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a liquid contour

Do you have oily or dry skin?

If your skin tends to be oily, be sure to look for liquid contour that’s water-based. If you have skin that’s prone to break-outs, make sure the product you’re considering is noncomedogenic and won’t add to the oil content of your skin. If your skin is on the drier side, a contour enriched with natural oils and emollients can help keep your skin supple and refreshed.

Cool vs. warm undertones

While it’s a good idea to know your undertones when buying any kind of makeup, it is absolutely key with contouring. If you’ve ever seen (or applied!) contouring that looked unnatural or overdone, it was likely that the undertone of the contour was wrong for the wearer and not necessarily that the product had been applied incorrectly. Cool contouring on warm skin looks muddy and stark, and warm contouring on cool skin looks orange and unnatural. Check your undertones by looking at the inside of your wrist. Do the veins look bluish? Opt for cool contouring products. If they look more greenish, warm shades will look best.

Be sure to have the right brushes

If you haven’t had luck with contouring in the past, be sure you have the right brushes to set yourself up for success. A flat contour brush will help you deposit the contour precisely in the hollow of your cheeks, as well as near your hairline. A good blending brush will help you buff it into your blush and highlighter to create a smooth, seamless transition. Keep these two brushes exclusively for contour, or at least be sure not to use brushes for both liquid contour and powdered products. Trying to apply a powder with a brush you’ve recently used for a liquid will create streaking and blotching.

What to look for in a quality liquid contour

Buildability

The key to making contouring subtle and effective is to put on enough to simulate the shadows lighting naturally creates on the face without going overboard. A light, sheer formula lets you apply contour in layers until you reach the perfect consistency for you.

The right shade

It can take some trial and error to get the perfect contour shade for you. Look for two shades darker than your skin tone, and remember to find a cool or warm tone.

Blendability

Liquid contour is just one part of the shading you can apply to your face, so be sure the shade you choose works well with your blush and highlighter.

How much you can expect to spend on liquid contour

A premium department store liquid contour costs between $20-$30. Substitute a drugstore brand for around $10.

Liquid contour FAQ

Can I use foundation as contour?

A. You can. Choose a shade that is two darker than your overall foundation. However, note that this trick works better for warmer skin shades than cooler ones. Cool-toned contours have an almost gray tinge to them and that’s not a color generally found in foundation.

How long will my liquid foundation stay fresh in the container?

A. On average, liquid contour will last about the same amount of time as liquid foundation. That is around one year for water-based products and around 18 months for oil-based ones. If the contour hasn’t been in use for a while and you aren’t sure how old it is or can’t find an expiration date, give it a whiff before applying it to your skin. Oil-based products, in particular, will take on a rancid smell once they’re past their expiration date.

What’s the best liquid contour to buy?

Top liquid contour

KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour

What you need to know: The gel consistency makes it easy to blend. It feels light and refreshing on the skin.

What you’ll love: Daisy flower extract softens and hydrates skin, and the natural selection of shades blends beautifully. It’s hydrating without becoming shiny or highlighting any texture beneath it.

What you should consider: While the product is blendable, some users report lift of the foundation when blending with a brush. For best results, blend with fingers or a sponge.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top liquid contour for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Sculpt & Highlight Face Duo in Chestnut/Sand

What you need to know: This highly pigmented duo gives you the tools to create a soft, seamless contoured and highlighted look.

What you’ll love: Coconut oil, vitamin E and aloe vera make this a soothing and moisturizing addition to your makeup routine.

What you should consider: The 2-in-1 construction means you get a small amount of each product, so if you contour frequently, be prepared to restock regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

What you need to know: This department store powerhouse was one of the earlier entries in this contour class, and it remains one of the best.

What you’ll love: Easily maneuverable wand and easily blendable color make this easy to use.

What you should consider: The sponge-top applicator means your face comes into contact with the product every time you apply it. For this reason, it has to be replaced every few months, or more frequently if you’re prone to break-outs.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

