Concealer is a makeup bag must-have if you want to brighten dark circles, cover blemishes and conceal other imperfections. Chanel concealers are some of the most popular on the market because of their long-lasting formulas and attractive finishes.

Chanel concealers also stand out for their versatility. The brand offers plenty of traditional skin tone shades but also provides color-correcting options to target specific discoloration types, too. So if you’re looking for a long-wearing concealer that still feels comfortable on the skin, Chanel “Le Correcteur De Chanel” Longwear Concealer is the perfect option.

What to know before you buy a Chanel concealer

Formula

Concealers come in several formulas, which can affect their texture, finish and wear time. Chanel concealers are available in liquid and cream formulas.

Liquid concealers are more common and usually easier to use. Most come in a tube with a sponge applicator built into the lid. They have a thin consistency, so they typically have a lightweight look and feel on the skin. Liquid concealers work well for all skin types, including oily and mature skin.

Cream concealers sometimes come in small pots, but most Chanel cream concealers have stick packaging similar to lipstick. You twist up the tube and can then apply the concealer directly to your skin. Cream concealer typically has a heavier look and feel on the skin than liquid formulas, but usually offers more coverage.

Usage

Think about how you plan to use your concealer when choosing a Chanel formula.

If you plan to apply the concealer under your eyes to cover dark circles and hide puffiness, you’ll want a lightweight formula that won’t crease and settle in fine lines. On the other hand, for spot concealing blemishes and other dark spots, a thicker formula with richer pigmentation is better for covering those imperfections.

Chanel also offers color-correcting concealers designed to cover specific types of spots, using principles of color theory. For example, a green concealer helps cover redness because green is opposite red on the color wheel. Likewise, peach and apricot concealers are ideal for bluish dark circles and spots because orange is opposite blue on the color wheel.

Shade range

Chanel concealers are available in as many as 16 shades. The range is fairly wide, but you may have trouble finding an exact shade match if you have extremely light or dark skin.

What to look for in a quality Chanel concealer

Coverage

Choosing a concealer with enough pigmentation to cover the spots you want to conceal is essential. Most Chanel concealers offer light to medium coverage, so they can cover most dark spots. In addition, the formulas are buildable, so you can use a small amount for light coverage or apply multiple layers to achieve medium coverage.

If you have particularly dark spots, though, a full-coverage concealer is better. Because the pigmentation is richer, you won’t have to use as much.

Wear time

Nearly all Chanel concealers are long-wearing, so you can count on them to last throughout the day. Some last longer than others, though, because they’re sweatproof. That means you don’t have to worry about your makeup melting off on hot, humid days.

Finish

Most Chanel concealers have a natural matte finish that resembles skin. Some have a slightly more luminous finish, adding a soft sheen to the skin. These formulas work well for dry or mature skin. You can also find Chanel concealers with a fully matte finish that are ideal for oily skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chanel concealer

Chanel concealers typically cost $43-$60. Liquid and cream concealers fall at the lower end of the price range; you’ll pay more for a palette with multiple shades.

Chanel concealer FAQ

Are Chanel concealers cruelty-free?

A. Chanel concealers aren’t considered cruelty-free. The brand doesn’t offer its animal testing policy on its website, so it’s unclear whether it tests products on animals. However, Chanel does sell products in mainland China, which requires animal testing for foreign makeup brands, so it can’t be deemed cruelty-free.

What’s the best way to apply Chanel concealers?

A. You can blend most Chanel concealers into the skin with a concealer brush, a makeup sponge or your fingertips. If the concealer has a built-in applicator or comes in stick form, you can apply it directly from the tub to your skin, then use your chosen tool to blend.

What’s the best Chanel concealer to buy?

Top Chanel concealer

Chanel “Le Correcteur De Chanel” Longwear Concealer

What you need to know: This long-wearing concealer doesn’t feel dry or uncomfortable on the skin but still offers medium coverage that works for most spots.

What you’ll love: Its lightweight formula looks and feels good, with soft-focus pigments that help brighten dark areas and a gel-based texture that lets you build up coverage. The targeted wand applicator allows precise application.

What you should consider: The shade range isn’t as large as that of other concealers.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Chanel concealer for the money

Chanel Longwear Colour Corrector Concealer

What you need to know: This color-correcting concealer is ideal for anyone with specific discolorations they want to cover, such as redness or dark circles.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four color-correcting shades, including one for brightening, a redness-fighting option and two dark circle correctors. It has a comfortable, lightweight feel on the skin. The gel-based formula resists caking or creasing.

What you should consider: Because the formula is tinted, it must be paired with another concealer or a foundation for complete coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick

What you need to know: While it’s not strictly a concealer, this multi-purpose moisturizing balm stick can help brighten darkness and shadows around the face by catching the light.

What you’ll love: It features a convenient twist-up tube for easy application. The formula is hydrating, so it works well for dry skin or delicate areas, such as around the eyes. It has a subtle radiance that helps brighten dark spots.

What you should consider: The formula is sheer, so it doesn’t offer enough coverage to conceal blemishes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

