Best bronzer brush

Bronzer can add a hint of summer sun to your complexion, and finding the perfect brush to apply it can mean a flawless finish.

Which bronzer brush is best?

Bronzer can add a shimmer to your complexion, giving the impression of a day spent in the sun. Perfecting bronzer is all about the application, which requires the right tools. A good bronzer brush offers a way to control application while also providing the ability to blend. If you’re looking for a high-quality, versatile bronzer brush, Hourglass Veil Powder Brush is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bronzer brush

Double-sided or single-sided

One key feature of popular bronzer brushes is a dual-sided construction. One end holds a bigger brush that is ideal for wide application and some blending. The other end consists of a smaller, narrower brush that is great for detail work and application on narrower portions of the face, such as the jawline.

This two-in-one construction can save room in your bag during travel and save on the cost of buying two brushes. One downside is that dual-sided brushes can be harder to store and, since at least one brush head is always in contact with a surface, you’ll have to be more diligent about washing them.

Pointed, rounded or flat

If you’re planning on using mostly powdered bronzer, opt for a rounded brush. Pointed brushes can also be good for powders because they provide versatility of application along broader parts of the face on the wider edge and more precision application with the point. Flat brushes work well with liquid bronzers that require blending.

Natural or synthetic bristles

Synthetic bristles absorb less product, making them the obvious choice for liquid bronzers. Natural bristles can feel softer and apply bronzer more evenly, but they tend to be more expensive. Additionally, if you look for cruelty-free labels on your cosmetics, they’re difficult to find on packages of natural brushes.

What to look for in a quality bronzer brush

How well it matches your existing brushes

Bronzer brushes are tools, first and foremost, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look great on your counter or vanity. If you like a consistent look in your tools, there’s nothing wrong with making sure the handles or bristles match. Another option is to choose one color handle for brushes used on powders and a different color for brushes used on liquids, so you can pick them out quickly as you work.

How well it travels

Your make-up application habits should be considered when choosing a bronzer brush. Do you do a lot of reapplication on the go, or do you mainly apply your bronzer at home? If you need a brush that travels well, opt for a smaller, more compact version. Be sure to keep the brush cover it comes with to avoid wear and tear in your makeup bag.

The ergonomics of the brush

If you use makeup frequently, you’ll want to get a feel for the handle of the brushes you use most often. See if the weight feels well-balanced in your hand and allows for you to get to every spot with ease.

How much you can expect to spend on a bronzer brush

Drugstore finds tend to cost $10-$15. More premium brands and natural-bristle brushes will cost between $50-$70.

Bronzer brush FAQ

Can I use the same brush for bronzer and blush?

A. If you choose a versatile, rounded or somewhat pointed brush, you can technically use one brush for both applications. However, if you apply bronzer frequently, it may pay to keep a separate brush exclusively for its application. Product can build up in the bristles and throw off the color. Additionally, it’s best to apply bronzer with a bigger brush that is used for blush.

How can I clean my bronzer brush?

A. While it’s critical to keep all your makeup brushes clean, it’s even more necessary with bronzer brushes. Bronzer tends to be highly pigmented and shimmery, and it adheres easily to bristles. Wash your bronzer brush the same way you wash the rest of your makeup brushes: with a mild soap or baby shampoo for natural-bristle brushes. Reapply the soap or shampoo as needed until the water runs clear. Then, hang the brush over the edge of your vanity or a table to give it room to air out. You can speed up the drying process with a hair dryer set on cool.

What’s the best bronzer brush to buy?

Top bronzer brush

Hourglass Veil Powder Brush

What you need to know: The synthetic bristles on this brush keep their shape and are cruelty-free.

What you’ll love: The bristles are exceptionally soft and shaped to pick up just the right amount of product. This two-sided brush has a smaller end for finer applications and a wide, tapered brush for cheeks.

What you should consider: While most users give this brush high marks, it is on the higher side of the price scale.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top bronzer brush for the money

e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Face Brush

What you need to know: This affordable drugstore favorite does the work of brushes priced well above its range.

What you’ll love: Soft and easily maneuverable, this compact brush will fit in your travel case or sit comfortably on your makeup table.

What you should consider: Some users report bristle shedding with this brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

Matto Makeup Brush Set

What you need to know: This two-brush set is a great combo when you want to apply both liquids and powders.

What you’ll love: The short handles make these brushes easy to use and pack. The synthetic bristles are soft and pick up just the right amount of bronzer.

What you should consider: The bristles are bendable and don’t hold as much powder as a stiffer brush, so if you like a heavy application, these brushes may be too soft for your purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

