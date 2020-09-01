Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Certain McCormick seasonings recalled due to salmonella risk
Top Stories
Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families
‘Woohoo!’: Ana Zolotic, Olympic gold medalist from Largo gets surprise welcome home
Video
12 Massachusetts firefighters suffer chemical burns
Video
Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
McKee, RIDOH going door-to-door to encourage vaccinations in Newport
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s not too late’: Lifespan keeps hosting mobile clinics in effort to reach unvaccinated
Video
Top Stories
RI’s top hospital groups will require staff be vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
McKee noncommittal to updated mask guidance amid rise in new cases
Video
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Video
Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Summer Weather Threats
Police Body-Worn Cams
Memories of McCoy
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Fall River drug cases under scrutiny after evidence found inside cop’s desk
Video
Top Stories
Matos: Misinformation shared on social media hurting RI vaccination effort
Video
1,500 RI businesses left out of Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Video
HARI, CNE ‘very impressed’ with patient care at Eleanor Slater Hospital
RI submits plan to fix ‘dangerous environment’ at Eleanor Slater Hospital
Sports
Japan 2020
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
High School Football
Double OT
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
U.S. women’s hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold
Top Stories
Patriots training camp begins; fans allowed to attend
Video
Olympic champ Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Video
Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Patriots training camp
Video
‘It’s so much pressure’: Local gymnasts react to Biles’ withdrawal from team final
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Target 12: Cyberattacks
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/23/2021: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; a reporters roundtable
Video
Small But Strong: Emma’s Story
Video
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats
Video
Newsmakers 7/16/2021: Sens. Ruggerio, McCaffrey
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Warm Curried Chickpeas
Top Stories
Why to use a realtor to buy or sell your home
Video
Start a rewarding career at AMICA Insurance
Video
The Rhode Home: Adoption RI
Video
Advice for handling aggressive dog behavior with Maynard Dog Training
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
BestReviews
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Eye Care
Best eye cream for dark circles
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Fall River drug cases under scrutiny after evidence found inside cop’s desk
Video
Turning Partly Sunny, Noticeably Cooler Today
Video
Certain McCormick seasonings recalled due to salmonella risk
RI’s top hospital groups will require staff be vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
Men involved in armed highway standoff sue Mass. State Police, judge
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Beyond the forecast: Answering your weather questions and exploring summer threats
Video
Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands
Video
Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the ballpark was a hit with families and fans
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
McKee, RIDOH going door-to-door to encourage vaccinations in Newport
Video
‘It’s not too late’: Lifespan keeps hosting mobile clinics in effort to reach unvaccinated
Video
RI’s top hospital groups will require staff be vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
McKee noncommittal to updated mask guidance amid rise in new cases
Video
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Video
Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US
Video
Mass. health leaders preparing vaccine rollout for kids under 12
Video
Block Island considers reinstating indoor mask mandate amid uptick in COVID cases
Video
Moderna expanding kids vaccine study to better assess safety
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
Video
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Video
Community transmission ‘substantial’ in RI as rate of new COVID cases climbs
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Massachusetts grocery store clerk helps veteran finish paying for groceries
Video
Decades-old Olneyville New York System sign to be replaced
‘We can do more than we think’: Golf competition allows disabled veterans to take a swing at life
Video
‘Found by a golfer’: Landing gear falls from plane, crashes at country club in Maine
‘The sky is the limit for her’: Bristol girl with rare genetic disorder a star on the piano
Video
Twitter is testing a ‘dislike’ button
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
Video