Which breathable crib mattress is best?

It’s crucial for your child to be as safe as possible, especially while they’re sleeping, and that’s why you need to choose the right breathable crib mattress for your baby. A high-quality, breathable crib mattress will help your child sleep more comfortably and fall asleep more easily at night, which can improve the sleep of everyone in your household. The Sealy OptiCool Two-Stage Cool Gel Crib Mattress is a top-tier breathable crib mattress for your little one.

What to know before you buy a breathable crib mattress

Types

There are a couple of different kinds of breathable crib mattresses, including foam crib mattresses and innerspring crib mattresses. Spring crib mattresses tend to be firmer and more durable.

Why buy

Some parents and guardians like to purchase baby items second-hand to save money, but you should never buy used breathable crib mattresses. There is a correlation between used crib mattresses and a risk of SIDS.

Used baby crib mattresses can potentially contain mold spores that could harm your child, particularly if they don’t come with a waterproof cover. Used crib mattresses can also be unsanitary and softer than they were when they were new, which is unsafe for your child.

Washable covers

You should purchase a breathable crib mattress with a cover that is machine washable, since there will be plenty of messes to clean up on a regular basis.

What to look for in a quality breathable crib mattress

Firmness

Infants should sleep on firm crib mattresses to decrease the risk of SIDS, so make sure that whichever crib mattress you choose is very firm rather than soft.

Size

It’s crucial to find a breathable crib mattress that fits as snugly as possible in the crib. There should be zero gaps between the edge of the crib and the mattress, since even small gaps can increase the risk of suffocation or entrapment.

Organic materials

Many breathable crib mattresses are made with organic or natural materials, which can help children with sensitive skin, allergies or breathing issues.

How much you can expect to spend on a breathable crib mattress

Breathable crib mattresses range in price from $25–$300. The most basic and budget-friendly breathable foam crib mattresses go for about $25, while midrange mattresses cost about $50, and high-end breathable crib mattresses made from organic and natural materials vary in price from $150–$300.

Breathable crib mattress FAQ

Should you purchase a breathable crib mattress with a waterproof cover?

A. There will likely be some occasional diaper leaks at night from time to time, so you need a waterproof cover to protect your breathable crib mattress. That being said, you shouldn’t be too concerned if the breathable crib mattress you choose doesn’t come with a waterproof cover. You can instead purchase a waterproof sheet to place under the regular crib sheet.

Are all breathable crib mattresses considered flame-retardant?

A. According to United States law, all crib mattresses need to meet certain flammability standards, so all breathable crib mattresses are considered flame-retardant. That said, you should still adhere to other fire precautions.

Which safety precautions should you take when it comes to your child’s breathable crib mattress?

A. It’s crucial to offer a safe sleeping environment for your child to reduce the risk of SIDS or suffocation. First, make sure that the breathable crib mattress fits properly with zero gaps between the edge of the crib and the mattress. You should also purchase a firm crib mattress that is new rather than used.

You also need to practice caution with the crib bedding you choose. Make sure that any crib sheets you select fit properly and don’t pop off the crib mattress. You also should not cover your baby with any loose blankets while they’re sleeping. Either use a properly fitted infant sleeping bag or swaddle them securely and snugly.

Take away any bumpers from the edge of your crib, and make sure to lay your infant to sleep on their back with their feet at the bottom end of the crib. Finally, you should never allow your infant to sleep with a soft toy, blanket or pillow.

What’s the best breathable crib mattress to buy?

Top breathable crib mattress

Sealy OptiCool Two-Stage Cool Gel Crib Mattress

What you need to know: This cooling memory foam crib mattress from Sealy provides both a waterproof design and breathability.

What you’ll love: This Sealy breathable crib mattress offers a woven and waterproof cover, as well as a dual-stage cool feel. The mattress is fairly lightweight and simple to lift for when you need to change the sheets.

What you should consider: There are a few reports of issues with the binding on this mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top breathable crib mattress for the money

Graco Premium Foam Crib and Toddler Mattress in a Box

What you need to know: This breathable crib mattress from Graco is affordable and as comfortable as high-end mattresses.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive Graco breathable crib mattress comes with breathable foam and a washable, water-resistant and removable polyester cover. The breathable crib mattress is supportive, firm and comfortable.

What you should consider: This breathable crib mattress needs up to two weeks to expand after being compressed for shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Dream Two-Stage Crib Mattress

What you need to know: This luxurious, breathable crib mattress from Tempur-Pedic provides high-end comfort for infants with health problems.

What you’ll love: This Tempur-Pedic breathable crib mattress features a 360-degree waterproof zip-off cover for simple washing, as well as responsive memory foam for customized support. It has two-stage firmness to fit kids from newborn to 6 years of age.

What you should consider: This breathable crib mattress is fairly expensive compared to other available mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.