Which baby lotion is best?

Babies are born with soft skin, which is why it’s heartbreaking if you notice skin blemishes or irritation. While baby lotions can help address these concerns, choosing the right one isn’t always straightforward.

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment is one baby lotion to do the job, thanks to its unique formulation that can soothe and moisturize your baby’s skin.

What to know before you buy a baby lotion

Skin type

Baby skin types include dry, normal dry, normal, normal sensitive and sensitive. Regardless of their skin type, your baby’s skin care routine should always focus on keeping skin hydrated to prevent it from getting dry or irritated. Some baby lotions can also treat skin conditions like eczema or diaper rash. When buying a baby lotion, always consider your child’s skin type and skin condition, then choose accordingly.

Ingredients

When looking for a lotion for your little one, avoid ingredients such as parabens, phenoxyethanol and phthalates. While parabens are a common and effective preservative, their safety has become a cause for concern in recent years. In fact, research has shown that they may disrupt a baby’s normal growth during their first years of life. To avoid these safety issues, always read the baby lotion’s label and ingredient list to ensure it’s free of these ingredients. Another option is to go for products formulated with naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera, sunflower oil and olive oil.

Fragrance

Added fragrance chemicals may irritate some babies’ skin, causing rashes, redness and discomfort. To avoid these reactions, buy products labeled fragrance-free or unscented. It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean these products don’t contain fragrance. Instead, the type of fragrance they have is usually not harmful or irritating. You can also go for unscented lotions containing natural ingredients — these products are generally safe for babies.

What to look for in a quality baby lotion

Allergic reaction

Babies with sensitive skin may react to their lotion, leading to skin rashes, redness or eczema. Sometimes it will appear immediately, or it may take a few days. Always keep an eye on your baby’s skin when initially applying a baby lotion, and watch it over a few days. To avoid allergic reaction, go with lotions that are unlikely to contain ingredients that can cause these reactions.

Versatility

When you find a strong enough product to treat your baby’s eczema or diaper rash, yet gentle enough to moisturize and hydrate your baby’s skin, you’ve discovered a versatile product. A baby lotion that’s suitable for all skin types or one that the entire household can use is also a great example of a versatile all-purpose lotion.

Duration

Whether you’re treating a skin condition or moisturizing your baby’s skin, determine how long the effect of your baby lotion will last. There are baby lotions that can give a day-long moisturizing effect, while other products can heal your baby’s diaper rash in a few hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby lotion

Several factors determine the price of a baby lotion, like the size and purity of the ingredients, but you should expect to pay $4-$20 for a bottle.

Baby lotion FAQ

When is the best time to use baby lotion?

A. It’s best to use your baby lotion right after their bath so you can lock in the moisture and keep their skin hydrated. If you’re using the lotion to treat a skin condition, you should follow the instructions on the packaging.

How do I differentiate between baby lotion, cream and ointment?

A. The major difference between lotion and ointment is the percentage of oil and water present in the mixture. Lotions have higher water content, while ointments contain more oil. In the same vein, creams contain more oil than lotions. Choosing between a baby lotion, cream or ointment is usually dependent on your baby’s skin type.

What’s the best baby lotion to buy?

Best of the best baby lotion

Aquaphor Healing Baby Ointment

What you need to know: This is a multipurpose skin care ointment that can be used as a preventative diaper rash cream or as an ointment to soothe your baby’s dry skin.

What you’ll love: It can be used for a wide range of skin conditions, including dry, chafed skin; drool rash; diaper rash and as a healing ointment for minor scratches and scrapes.

What you should consider: Some users mention that it works better as a preventative for diaper rash than as a treatment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck baby lotion

Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion

What you need to know: This choice from Aveeno is a natural moisturizer that can moisturize and protect your baby’s skin for up to 24 hours.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with natural colloidal oatmeal and dimethicone, an excellent blend for protecting your baby’s dry skin and keeping it soft and smooth. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free — it doesn’t contain fragrances or ingredients that may irritate your baby’s skin.

What you should consider: Although the packaging states it’s fragrance-free, some users complain that it has an unpleasant scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention baby lotion

CeraVe Baby Moisturizing Lotion

What you need to know: This lightweight, non-greasy baby lotion has a gentle yet protective effect on your baby’s skin.

What you’ll love: It contains a blend of ceramides, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid formulated to soothe your baby’s skin, while moisturizing it to prevent dryness.

What you should consider: Some parents complained that it isn’t effective as a moisturizer for their baby’s dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.