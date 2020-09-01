Tires & Wheels

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
75°
Providence
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Inflation Tracker
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Toys ‘R’ Us to open inside Macy’s stores nationwide
Top Stories
Cooling centers to open ahead of potential heat wave
Tiverton complex without hot water amid heater repairs
Video
Police investigating suspicious death in Exeter
Video
RI home prices trending upward as sales decline
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Pinpoint Traffic
Severe Weather
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather Blog
Weather App
POLITICS
Your Local Election HQ
Key Races
Meet the Candidates
Exclusive Polls & Analysis
Televised Debates
2022 Voter Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Election Results
Top Stories
RI labor leader Michael Sabitoni arrested for DUI
Video
Top Stories
Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term
Top Stories
Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East
Video
Nesi’s Notes: July 16
Advocates urge McKee to further expand abortion access
McKee signs bill to protect Johnson’s Pond
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
From Homeless to Hope: An Educator’s Journey
Finding Home
The Gift of Life
Ghost Army
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI labor leader Michael Sabitoni arrested for DUI
Video
Top Stories
Former RI priest in child porn case arrested again
Video
Gov. McKee senior adviser arrested in Vermont
Video
U. Club subpoenaed as part of FBI ILO investigation
Video
Mass grave site being cleaned up for relatives, families
Video
SPORTS
Celtics
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
NFL Draft
Indy 500
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Four teams remain in quest for R.I. ticket to Little …
Top Stories
Red Sox ace Sale broke left pinkie by liner
Cressy storms back to win Tennis Hall of Fame Open
Lleyton Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
Video
Cressy, Bublik advance to title match in Tennis Hall …
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/15/2022: Sen. Tiara Mack
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/8/2022: Allan Fung
Video
Newsmakers 7/1/2022: Speaker Joseph Shekarchi
Video
Newsmakers 6/24/2022: Stefan Pryor
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tires & Wheels
Best all-terrain truck tires
Top Tires & Wheels Headlines
Best mud tires for trucks
Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022
Top Scoops 2022: Vote for your fav local ice cream …
Vote your fav ice cream now!
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Police investigating suspicious death in Exeter
RI labor leader Michael Sabitoni arrested for DUI
Strip club owner: Man made off with $22K in $1 bills
DA: Woman pretended to be passenger in deadly crash
Toys ‘R’ Us to open inside Macy’s stores nationwide
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: From Homeless to Hope – An Educator’s Journey
Help available for housing-challenged Rhode Islanders
How to be an organ donor, and why it’s so vital
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term
As COVID surges, some cities consider masking indoors
25M kids missed routine vaccinations because of COVID
Summer program aims to reverse learning loss
Special needs students struggling with learning loss
WHO: COVID cases rise for the 5th week, deaths stable
Experts rue steps not taken before latest COVID surge
US regulators OK new Novavax COVID shot
White House urges caution on COVID variants
US allows pharmacists to prescribe COVID pill
McKee, Bandy stress importance of vaccinating kids
Tweaked COVID shots must target newer omicron types
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sky Drone 12: Aftermath of Newport hotel fire
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Toys ‘R’ Us to open inside Macy’s stores nationwide
Dozens of rescued beagles to arrive in Massachusetts
RI man, 54, breaks 3rd world record
Hasbro, New York Times unveil new Wordle board game
Cranston FF picks up US flag that fell off home