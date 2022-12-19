These gifts are available at Amazon at impressive discounts

Do you still have a few gifts to buy before you’re done holiday shopping? The rush may be starting, but finding those last-minute presents is easy when you shop on Amazon. The popular online retailer is offering amazing deals on hundreds of gift-worthy items that will arrive in time for the holidays.

In order to help you finish shopping and save time, we’ve found Amazon deals in top categories including electronics, kitchen, toys, home and Amazon Fire devices that are sure to make Christmas morning merry.

Trending categories to shop for in 2022

This time of year, Amazon is offering steep discounts on gifts in all departments. However, some categories are more popular than others. There are many gift-worthy items in this year’s on-trend categories, and we found a top deal and best bang-for-your-buck deal in each one.

Electronics

In this category, you’ll find everything from Bluetooth speakers to gaming systems to home security cameras. Gifts in this classification are ideal for the tech-savvy people on your list.

Kitchen

Are you shopping for someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen? Whether they like to prepare entire meals, tasty snacks or barista-quality coffee drinks, there are many small appliances and useful gadgets in the kitchen department that make awesome gifts.

Toys

If you are helping Santa find the perfect toys, Amazon has a wide selection for kids of all ages, from babies to teens.

Home

At Amazon, there are many nice gifts available at low prices in the home category, including decor items, vacuums, blankets and more. If you are looking for a gift for newlyweds or a new homeowner, you’ll find a fitting gift in this department.

Amazon Fire

During the holiday shopping season, Amazon often puts its Fire devices on sale. Whether you are looking for a streaming stick or Fire TV, you are likely to find marked-down gifts in Amazon’s Fire category.

Best electronic deals on Amazon

Top electronic deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3

What you need to know: Ring’s revamped video doorbell is a gift that provides security and peace of mind while being simple to install.

What you’ll love: The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers impressive upgrades that include better motion detection technology, excellent image quality and improved privacy. It can be installed to existing doorbell wires or used with a rechargeable battery pack.

What you should consider: Occasional network glitches are possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electronic deal for the money

Google Pixel Buds A Series

What you need to know: These affordable earbuds make a nice gift for anyone who enjoys listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more.

What you’ll love: Galaxy Pixel Buds may come at a reasonable price, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deliver notable sound. In addition to clear and balanced audio quality, they feature reliable noise-canceling technology and a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: The battery life you get with a full charge is average.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best kitchen deals on Amazon

Top kitchen deal

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

What you need to know: This is a versatile small appliance that is a thoughtful gift for anyone who would like to make great-tasting grilled foods all year long.

What you’ll love: Although this compact grill makes delicious grilled favorites, it’s made to be used indoors. It can also be used to dehydrate, roast, air fry and bake.

What you should consider: The grill may produce smoke during use, and the grill surface is a bit difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen deal for the money

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Any coffee lover will be thrilled to open this popular Keurig on Christmas morning thanks to its classic design and useful features.

What you’ll love: One of the most popular models by Keurig, this coffee maker works quickly and can make brews in three different sizes. The 48-ounce reservoir brews at least six cups before it’s time for refilling. It works with all K-Cups.

What you should consider: This machine is somewhat noisy during use, but this isn’t a deal-breaker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best toy deals on Amazon

Top toy deal

Toniebox Audio Player

What you need to know: This is a fun toy for any child who loves to hear stories.

What you’ll love: Because it tells stories that are entertaining to kids and is easy to use, Toniebox is on many youngsters’ wish lists in 2022. This model has an adorable PAW Patrol theme and includes everything needed to get started.

What you should consider: Rare reports of malfunctions have been noted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy deal for the money

Legos Classic Medium Creative Brick Box

What you need to know: Whether a kid is new to Legos or loves to add to their collection, the Creative Brick Box is a gift they will play with time and again.

What you’ll love: This collection includes 484 pieces that can be used to create just about anything a child can imagine. The brick-shaped box is designed to store the pieces so they are always ready for playtime.

What you should consider: Some boxes arrived with a few missing pieces. It arrives after Christmas, but Santa can leave an IOU about another surprise arriving soon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best home deals on Amazon

Top home deal

Luna Bamboo Cooling Weighted Blanket

What you need to know: Curling up for winter naps is even cozier with this well-made weighted blanket.

What you’ll love: This 15-pound blanket provides just the right amount of pressure to reduce stress and promote sleep. The bamboo fabric is soft and has a cooling effect. It’s available in a choice of sizes and colors.

What you should consider: A few blankets were slightly uneven or had irregular stitching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top home deal for the money

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is a compact yet versatile vac that’s great for quick cleanups.

What you’ll love: Made by a top brand, the Vibe vacuum is lightweight and simple to maneuver on both carpet and hard floors. The removable dirt cup is also easy to empty.

What you should consider: The suction isn’t extremely powerful, so this vac isn’t ideal for whole-house cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Amazon Fire deals on Amazon

Top Amazon Fire deal

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

What you need to know: A streaming TV like the Fire TV Omni Series is the ultimate gift for anyone who loves streaming sports, movies, classic shows and more.

What you’ll love: With streaming built in, this TV is ready to stream right out of the box. It offers nice picture and sound quality for a reasonable price.

What you should consider: Connection drops and buffering are possible. The interface could be more user-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Amazon Fire deal for the money

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

What you need to know: If you are looking for a stocking stuffer for someone who loves to stream, the easy-to-use Fire Stick 4K is the device to buy.

What you’ll love: Not only does it only take a few minutes to set up, but it also produces outstanding image quality and provides access to top streaming platforms. It’s compatible with Alexa voice control.

What you should consider: Occasional bugs when streaming some apps have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

