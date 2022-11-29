From tech gifts and interactive activity kits to STEM toys and games, the best gifts for 10 year olds this year are anything but ordinary.

Which gifts for 10 year old are best?

Most 10 year olds fall into a couple of different categories when it comes to receiving gifts. They’re too old for “little kid toys” and still too young for “teenager stuff.” This can make gift-giving reasonably challenging. Thankfully, the array of items on the market today is more expansive than ever, which gives you a great chance of finding the perfect gift for the 10 year old you’re shopping for.

Best tech gifts for 10 year olds

VTech Kidizoom Camera

This camera for kids has front- and rear-facing cameras for taking selfies and photos. It also has built-in games to keep children entertained and parental controls to limit game time. The camera includes an automatic shut-off feature, a 2.4-inch color LCD screen, and special effects that can turn photos into cartoons, collages and more. The camera also comes with a micro USB cable and wrist strap.

Sold by Amazon

Â

JBL Jr. POP Bluetooth Speaker for Kids

Available in nine different color options, this awesome speaker is made by one of the top brands in home audio entertainment. It’s waterproof and has a strap with a snap closure to secure it to just about anything. Each color option has a unique built-in multicolor light theme and uses a 3.5 mm stereo connector. Kids can enjoy wireless streaming from any Bluetooth device for hours, and the speaker is small enough that they can easily take it wherever they go.

Sold by Amazon

Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer

This laptop is specifically designed for kids ages 6-12. With a screen size of 10.1 inches, the laptop is compatible with Zoom and Google Meet. The screen also doubles as a detachable touchscreen tablet with parental controls, so parents can approve or deny apps, as well as be set to turn off at bedtime.

Google Docs and Sheets are already pre-loaded, so kids can do homework on this computer, too. Kids can also access more than three million apps in the Google Play store, and the computer runs on Android 7.0.

Sold by Amazon

Best books for 10 year olds

“Don’t Laugh Challenge” Joke Book

This 82-page book is full of jokes that are perfect for 10 year olds. The book requires no screen time and encourages social interaction, family fun and a great sense of humor. This book for kids is part of a series. Other titles in the series include those for kids of various other ages.

Sold by Amazon

Â

“Britannica All New Kids’ Encyclopedia: What We Know And What We Don’t”

This is the first new encyclopedia from Britannica in eight years, and it’s packed with colorful illustrations and fascinating facts to keep kids engaged for hours as they learn. This hardcover edition contains 416 pages and is a fun educational tool and resource for kids ages 8-12.

Sold by Amazon

Â

“What Should Danny Do?” (The Power to Choose Series)

This wildly popular book is nine stories in one that teaches kids that the choices they make will ultimately shape their lives. Danny is a superhero-to-be who encounters choices familiar to kids each day. As children go through the different story lines, they can see how past decisions shape each day.

Sold by Amazon

Best unique gifts for kids

Custom Pet Socks

Kids will get a huge kick out of seeing their furry friend on their socks, which are custom-made using state-of-the-art printing technology and come in a variety of patterns. These socks were featured on the TV show “Shark Tank,” and they’re great when you want to give something personal and unique. The socks are high-quality, durable and made with a seamless heel and toe for maximum comfort.

Sold by Etsy

Â

Hug Me Chicken

This chicken toy is over two feet tall and is a hysterical stress reliever. This hilarious gift is available as a pack of two chickens (one green and one orange), so kids can have a blast with a friend. The Hug Me Chicken stands on its own feet and is made from high-quality materials.

Sold by Amazon

Best STEM gifts for 10 year old kids

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Falling Marble Logic Game

This award-winning STEM toy is a gravity-powered maze that features 60 different challenges for children to advance through. Gravity Maze is an educational building game that develops critical thinking skills as it ties into engineering and math. The kit includes a game grid, nine towers, three marbles and one target piece.

Sold by Amazon

Â

4M Water Rocket Kit

Rockets are always a hit with kids, and this water rocket is great for young science enthusiasts. The rocket can blast up over 30 feet into the air, and the kit contains all the parts needed to transform a recycled plastic bottle into a functioning water rocket. Instructions are included; the use of a bicycle pump is required.

Sold by Amazon

Best overall gift for 10 year olds

Professor Maxwell’s VR Universe Activity Set

Give children the gift of exploration with this immersive activity set. Containing VR goggles, an accompanying book and several accessory materials, this set brings outer space to kids in a way they’ve never seen before.

Tangible play allows a hands-on learning experience through a variety of activities that let kids explore the galaxy, solar system, our planet and the universe. The hands-free VR goggles are compatible with all smartphones that have access to the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sarah Harris writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.