There are a lot of ways to prepare for the holidays and decorating your home is key. Make sure you have everything you need to celebrate the season.

Which home-decor checklist for the holidays is best?

Lights, ornaments, stockings, candles, tableware and more — it’s time to stock up on all of the items that will cover your home in festive holiday decor, inside and out. Here’s everything you need.

Candles

Kelecare 7-Piece Kwanzaa Candle Set

This set of seven Kwanzaa candles is designed for the week-long celebration and comes with seven candles in the symbolic colors of the holiday — black, red and green. Each candle can burn for approximately five to seven hours.

Sold by Amazon

Greenery

Nearly Natural Snowy Pine Cone Wreath

With pinecones and sprigs of realistic-looking pine, this frosty pinecone wreath adds a touch of pine to your front door and provides an inviting entryway into your home during the holiday season while complementing your indoor decorations.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products 7.5-foot Artificial Christmas Tree

If an artificial Christmas tree is on your list this year, the 7.5-foot model by Best Choice Products is both realistic-looking and simple to put up. The spruce-style branches are situated on three hinged sections so you can turn your living space into a winter wonderland with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Lights

LEDwholesalers Color-Changing Light String

These color-changing lights are perfect for adding a colorful touch to the inside or outside of your holiday-ready home. The bulbs change colors randomly, and the strands can be linked to as many as 10 sets.

Sold by Amazon

Ornaments

Kurt Adler Noble Gems Hanukkah Ornament 3-Piece Set

This beautiful Hanukkah ornament set by Kurt Adler features three intricately detailed glass ornaments with glitter accents in a well-made storage box. A dreidel, Star of David and menorah are included.

Sold by Amazon

Beverly Turner Photography Candles of Kwanzaa Ornament

Proudly showcase the tradition of Kwanzaa on your tree this year with this dual-sided ornament that’s made of glossy porcelain. It has Kwanzaa candle print that’s accented by an outlined snowflake shape.

Sold by Amazon

Tableware

Elrene Red and White Poinsettia Tablecloth Collection

Don’t forget to deck your table in holiday splendor this season. The Poinsettia Collection by Elrene Red has eye-catching red and white poinsettia graphics that are perfect for holiday meals.

Sold by Amazon

Flyingcolors Laguiole Stainless Steel Flatware Set

The bright-red handles of the Laguiole flatware set make them look as if they were made for setting a Christmas table and will pair nicely with other holiday-themed dishes, glasses, serving plates and more. The set includes service for eight and comes with a wooden storage box.

Sold by Amazon

Lenox Holiday Balloon Wine Glass, Set of Four

Drink a toast to the holidays Christmas-style with this set of four wine glasses by Lenox. They are decorated with a holly-berry theme and topped off with goldtone rims for an exquisite holiday look.

Sold by Amazon

Lenox Holiday 12-piece Dinnerware Set

Lenox’s holiday dinnerware set is unmistakably made for winter, as it boasts a beautiful holly berry design. The 12-piece set includes standard and salad plates and cups for four. The pieces are crafted in durable, dishwasher-safe bone china.

Sold by Amazon

Vietri Old St. Nick Platter

If your little ones will be offering milk and cookies for Santa this year, check out this serving platter that features the jolly man himself. The hand-painted design will also make a nice addition to your holiday table when it’s time to serve Christmas dinner.

Sold by Amazon

Spode Nutcracker Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Whether you collect nutcrackers or need a decorative salt and pepper shaker set for your table, you’ll bring this adorable duo out during the holidays year after year. Each shaker is painted in vibrant colors with classic nutcracker designs.

Sold by Amazon

Tree accessories

Krinner Tree Genie

The Tree Genie will simplify setting up and maintaining a real evergreen, thanks to the patented design that keeps trees stable and doesn’t require extensive assembly. Select from several size options to accommodate the live tree of your choice.

Sold by Amazon

Kurt Addler 6-Point Capiz Star

A star-shaped tree-topper is a classic option. This Capiz star lights up and is embellished with fancy scrollwork, so it will be an elegant accent for your tree.

Sold by Amazon

Everything else

Department 56 Christmas Village Items

From North Pole pieces to iconic characters, you’ll find it all in the Department 56 collections. Many pieces are great for decorating a tabletop or mantel or you can make nice additions to a Christmas village display.

Sold by Amazon

Nambe Reindeer Candy Dish

Mints, candy canes, peppermint bark and other sweet treats will look as good as they taste when you offer them to guests in a pretty candy dish. The reindeer design by Nambe is made of attractive acacia wood. It’s even topped off with chrome antlers for a uniquely elegant look.

Sold by Amazon

