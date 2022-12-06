Most toys, games and building kits will feature a recommended age range, which can help you determine if it will be an appropriate gift.

Which gift for 8 year olds is best?

Buying a gift for an 8 year old can sometimes be a challenging experience, especially considering toy and game trends are constantly changing. However, there are still plenty of gift options that will appeal to a majority of an 8 year old.

Whether you’re looking for a birthday gift, holiday gift or stocking stuffer, there are games, toys, books and educational options for a variety of budgets. All of these gift ideas are also interchangeable, and can easily be enjoyed by both boys and girls.

Best gifts for 8-year-old boys

Best gift ideas under $25

Battleship Board Game

This classic board game has been around for decades and has continued to keep both kids and adults occupied and engaged. Designed for ages 7 and up, they’ll have to decide on overall strategy and gameplay tactics as they attempt to sink their opponent’s ships. With two compact and portable game cases included, they can easily take this game to a friend’s house or on a family trip.

Syma 3 Channel RC Helicopter

It doesn’t matter whether or not they have prior experience operating a remote control vehicle, this RC helicopter is designed specifically for beginners, and features easy-to-use controls. The sturdy metal frame won’t break easily, and the quick charging duration means this chopper can spend more time in the skies and less time on the ground. RC vehicles can also be beneficial by helping develop improved hand-eye coordination and motor skills.

Best gift ideas under $50

National Geographic Mega Slime Kit And Putty Lab

This National Geographic kit is a great way for kids to experiment with a variety of slimes and putties, while also learning about the science behind them. A fun and educational way to gross out their family and friends, this kit is ideal for both boys and girls. With eight slimes included, there are a number of different textures and consistencies to play with.

LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle

LEGO sets are one of the top gift ideas for 8-year-old boys, and this space shuttle kit will let them blast off for a Mars landing, complete with a shuttle, rover, drone and astronauts. With 273 pieces included, you can count on this set providing hours of entertainment for all kids.

Best gift ideas under $75

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinny Box Set Collection

One of the most popular children’s book series, this “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” collection will satisfy even the most avid 8-year-old readers. For other 8 year olds who may be a bit reluctant to read in their free time, these funny and engaging stories will make reading a more enjoyable experience, as they may have a hard time putting the books down.

Abacus Brands Bill Nye’s VR Science Kit

Who doesn’t love science experiments? This Bill Nye kit is a great gift idea for 8-year-old boys who enjoy hands-on learning. With over 30 unique experiments and even an included set of virtual reality goggles, they’ll be able to concoct everything from exploding volcanoes to oozing slime to convenient tech accessories.

Best gifts over $100

ArmoGear Laser Tag Set

With this four-person, at-home set, laser tag no longer has to be restricted to the arcade. Complete with long-range blasters, responsive vests and several different game modes and weapon selections, the whole family can now be involved in a fun indoor or outdoor laser tag match. This set can also be paired with additional sets to accommodate more players, making it a great birthday party option.

Best gifts for 8-year-old girls

Best gifts under $25

Hey Clay Monsters

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for an artistic 8-year-old girl, the Hey Clay Monsters modeling clay set is a great choice. Featuring fun, bright colors and clay that is easy to shape and mold, they’ll be able to create their own designs or follow along with the in-app guide to assemble their favorite monster. Plus, the clay is non-toxic and won’t damage clothing or fabric.

National Geographic Crystal Growing Kit

Growing crystals at home may seem like something straight out of a science fiction movie, but with this National Geographic science kit any 8 year old will be able to do just that. With three eye-catching colors included, along with a convenient nightlight display stand, they’ll be able to admire their crystals day and night. This set also features three additional gemstones and an informational book.

Best gifts under $50

Hola! Music Beginner Soprano Ukulele

It is never too early to start learning how to play a musical instrument. This soprano ukulele is a thoughtful gift idea for any 8-year-old girl, as the small size and easy-to-play strings won’t be too difficult to handle. Available in a variety of colors, this kit also includes a strap, picks, carrying case and free instructional lessons.

LEGO Friends Forest Camper Van

This camper van LEGO set is bound to be appreciated by any nature-loving 8-year-old girl. Sporting 487 individual pieces, there are a lot of small details that make this set fun to assemble. They will also enjoy the multiple LEGO characters, animals, vehicles and other included outdoor accessories.

Best gifts under $75

“Dork Diaries” by Rachel Renee Russell 10 Title Set

Another beloved kids series, these chapter books are perfect for younger readers. With 10 paperback editions included, there are a variety of stories to capture the interest of kids 8 to 12 years of age. Featuring relatable scenarios and exciting plots, these books can help instill a true love of reading.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Even as film cameras continue to become less common, this instant photo camera from Fujifilm prints physical photos in just a matter of seconds. Not only is this a perfect first camera for an 8 year old, but they’ll also be able to share their photos with friends and family. It even sports an automatic exposure feature and selfie mirror.

Singing Machine Bluetooth CD+G Karaoke System

Whether you’re singing with a group of friends, family or while at a birthday party, a karaoke machine always makes for a fun time. This particular karaoke system can play music from multiple sources, so they’ll have an easy time finding their favorite song. The built-in LED lights also add an amusing aesthetic.

