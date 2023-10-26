Score the top Black Friday deals on athletic equipment and apparel at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether you enjoy playing summer or winter sports or like to stay active year-round, you’ll want to shop the Black Friday sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Black Friday sales usually don’t go live until November, with the actual date of the big sale scheduled to go live on Nov. 24. However, it’s not too early to shop for the best Dick’s Black Friday deals.

At BestReviews, we’ve tested and researched a range of sporting equipment and apparel to help you shop with confidence. And some of our favorite items have already been discounted, including the Fitness Gear 300-Pound Olympic Weight Set and Under Armour Men’s Hammer MC Football Cleats. Keep watching for more hot deals to come as the big sale approaches.

Fitness equipment deals

There are many ways to stay active, but the best is to have the proper equipment to work out the way you want. The Dick’s Black Friday sale will offer weight sets, ellipticals, treadmills, resistance bands and other fitness equipment at a nice discount.

25% OFF

Those looking to perform strength-training activities, such as squats, bench presses and deadlifts, at home will love this weight set. It comes with a 7-foot, 45-pound Olympic bar, 12 plates of weights ranging from 2.5 to 45 pounds and two safety spring clips.

40% OFF

Get a good cardio workout and get your heart rate going right from the comfort of your home with this premium treadmill. It’s a cinch to assemble, and the EasyDial controls on the handgrips make it easy to change speed and incline levels as you exercise. Plus, it has five detailed workout programs.

44% OFF

Elliptical machines are expensive, but leading up to Black Friday, Dick’s will offer some models at a discount of as high as 50%. The Sole E25 lets you track your workouts with compatible Garmin devices, and the 10 integrated exercise modes are excellent for getting the type of workout that suits you.

Athletic apparel deals

Once you’ve got the necessary equipment to work out, you’ll need the proper clothing to maximize your performance. You can shop now for deals on joggers, training shirts, sweaters, hoodies, golf shirts, tennis skirts and more.

UP TO 58% OFF

Whether you want a comfortable pair of joggers to lounge in at home or high-performance pants for exercising, you’ll love these fleece joggers thanks to their brushed fleece and super soft feel. The loose fit offers optimal mobility, and the tapered legs with cuffed ankles provide a secure fit.

UP TO 85% OFF

This shirt is excellent for working out in warm environments and offers a relaxed fit that makes it great for casual wear. It’s made from breathable fabrics with moisture-wicking technology to help you stay cool and dry even during your most rigorous workouts.

Sports equipment deals

Whether you need a new basketball or hockey pads, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday sale has you covered. You can find excellent deals on all kinds of sports equipment, including baseball bats, cleats, pads, hockey sticks, balls, skates, gloves and sleeves.

36% OFF

The right football cleats can make a huge difference in your game, making these mid-cut cleats an excellent buy. These lightweight cleats have a raised 3D print on the upper for increased toe protection and an extended cushioned midsole for improved comfort and shock absorption on every stride.

22% OFF

Black Friday is an excellent time to stock up for next year’s softball season. This fastpitch bat is engineered to provide players with maximum control. It has added weight toward the end of the barrel for increased power and a dual-wall design for durability.

When do Black Friday sales start at Dick’s Sporting Goods?

The Black Friday sales at Dick’s Sporting Goods lasted about a week last year, meaning you’ll likely have plenty of time to score big savings again this year. Their Black Friday sale will probably kick off earlier in the week on Nov. 20 and run through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27. Store hours for Dick’s during the Black Friday weeklong sale may vary depending on the location, but on the day of the sale, doors will open at 5 a.m.

Additional savings opportunities

You’ll want to know what to look for as some items may see similar price cuts from last year. For example, in 2022, they offered 50% off all Adidas footwear and apparel. North Face hoodies and Horizon treadmills were all excellent deals, and Callaway is expected to see a 50% price drop in golf equipment. You’ll also be able to personalize golf balls and shop for select table-tennis tables and Nike apparel and footwear at 50% off.

If you want to score additional savings, we recommend opting into the Dick’s Alerts Text Program. By doing so, you’ll receive marketing SMS text messages about promotions, new products and in-store events. No purchase is required, and it’s a great way to stay on top of the hottest deals as the Dick’s Black Friday sale approaches.

Dick’s also offers curbside pickup for select online items, meaning you can have someone bring it out to you at the store when it’s ready for pickup. Dick’s will notify you when your order is ready for pickup through email.

How do Dick’s Black Friday deals stack up to their competition?

Because Dick’s Sporting Goods specializes in sports equipment, there’s a broader selection of products than other retail giants such as Walmart and Amazon. Although you can find plenty of excellent deals on sports equipment and apparel on Black Friday at Walmart and Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods will likely offer bigger discounts on expensive equipment.

We recommend looking at basketball hoops, golf club sets, hockey equipment, treadmills, ellipticals and weight sets to get the most bang for your buck. However, apparel is also worth checking out since Dick’s offers more variety than Amazon and Walmart.

