The best mattress deals you can shop right now

A mattress is an important purchase. After all, you spend roughly eight hours a night sleeping on it, so it’s worth getting a good one. If you want to score a bargain, now is the time to be on the lookout for Black Friday mattress deals.

Black Friday is technically the day after Thanksgiving — that’s Nov. 24 — and is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. While major sales begin on Black Friday and last the full weekend, through to Cyber Monday, you can start saving now. BestReviews tests and researches countless products to help you make smart buying decisions; some of our favorite mattress deals include the Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress and the Leesa Studio Mattress, both of which were big hits with the BestReviews Testing Lab.

Amazon mattress deals

Amazon is well-known for its impressive Black Friday sales, so it’s a great place to look for a mattress. It has a wide selection of innerspring mattresses, memory foam mattresses and more.

19% OFF

As a hybrid mattress, this offers the best of innerspring mattresses and foam mattresses. The base layer is made from coils for spring and support. The top layers are made from comfortable memory foam and breathable latex foam for a plush feeling without too much heat.

Other Amazon mattress deals worth checking out

The Purple Mattress has a gelflex grid, which is cushioned and supportive like memory foam but dissipates heat for a cooler sleep. 14% OFF

If you’re looking for an affordable innerspring mattress, the Zinus 10-Inch Tight Top Spring Mattress does the trick. 35% OFF

Walmart mattress deals

Walmart Black Friday mattress deals are often impressive. There’s a wide selection of mattresses at great prices available now.

66% OFF

Anyone looking for a memory foam mattress at a bargain price should consider this one. It’s 8 inches deep with 6 inches of supportive base foam and 2 inches of plush-feeling memory foam to contour to the body and relieve pressure points.

Other Walmart mattress deals worth checking out

The Zinus 8-Inch Quilted Hybrid Mattress combines an innerspring base layer with a comfortable foam top layer. 27% OFF

Made from a cooling gel memory foam, the MLILY Ego Black 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is great for hot sleepers. 42% OFF

Best Buy mattress deals

Best Buy might be known for its electronics, but it also sells mattresses. The selection might not be as large as some retailers, but you can still grab a bargain on Black Friday and the period leading up to it.

25% OFF

The firm feel of this mattress makes it a good choice for back sleepers and stomach sleepers. It’s made from two layers of foam that adapt to the body and help relieve pressure points. The open-cell foam is breathable, so it’s a good choice for people who sleep hot.

Other Best Buy mattress deals worth checking out

As a hybrid, the Serta Simmons Mattress offers some of the pros of both innerspring and foam mattresses. 10% OFF

The Serta Sheepless Nights 9-Inch Medium Foam Mattress features cool, comfortable gel memory foam. 15% OFF

Wayfair mattress deals

If you’re searching for Black Friday mattress deals, Wayfair should be on your list of retailers to consider. There are bargains to be had on a range of mattresses you might not find elsewhere, including Wayfair’s own brand.

55% OFF

With hybrid construction and a medium firmness, this is a versatile choice to suit a range of preferences and sleeping styles. The gel memory foam layer is not only comfortable and pressure-relieving, but it has cooling properties, so it’s good for people who tend to feel too hot on regular foam mattresses.

Other Wayfair mattress deals worth checking out

The Alwyn Home Quin Hybrid Mattress combines coil support with gel memory foam for comfort. 38% OFF

If you’re looking for something comfortable and supportive, consider the Molblly Gel Memory Foam Mattress. 24% OFF

Memory foam mattress deals

Memory foam mattresses offer a great balance of comfort and support, often with a plusher feeling than innerspring mattresses. They’re great for anyone who suffers with aching joints from mattress pressure points.

7% OFF

We tested the Leesa Studio over a number of months and loved it. Both people sleeping in the bed agreed that their sleep quality improved. We found it offered a great balance of support and comfort. Its top memory foam layer molds to the contours of the body, providing pressure relief where it’s needed.

Other memory foam mattress deals worth checking out

The Nectar Queen Mattress is made with a cooling gel memory foam. 22% OFF

You can choose from firm, medium and plush options with the Lucid 10-Inch Memory Foam Twin Mattress. 16% OFF

Mattress-in-a-box deals

As the name suggests, this kind of mattress comes rolled up neatly in a box. It saves on delivery costs without sacrificing quality, as foam is able to compress tightly but spring back to life when removed from its packaging.

20% OFF

Casper is one of the best known mattress-in-a-box manufacturers. Most of its offerings are memory foam, but this one is a hybrid with comfortable memory foam and cooling gel foam on top of a supportive layer of springs. We tested it and found it comfortable and supportive, and it didn’t make us feel too hot at night.

Other mattress-in-a-box deals worth checking out

The Helix Twilight Luxe Mattress was another of our favorites during testing; we loved the firm support and plush feeling. 20% OFF

Expect pressure relief and a cool night’s sleep from the EMMA Original Mattress. 20% OFF COUPON

Who has the best mattress deals on Black Friday?

If you’re looking for a bed-in-a-box mattress, you may find the best deals direct from the manufacturer. Otherwise, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Wayfair all offer similar Black Friday mattress deals.

How often should you replace your mattress?

Generally speaking, you should replace your mattress once every seven to 10 years. However, if you notice your mattress sagging, becoming less supportive or poking you with springs even sooner than that, it’s a sign you need an upgrade.

How to choose the best mattress for you

Consider mattress types. Foam, innerspring and hybrid are the most common. You may already have a preference, but if not, it’s a good idea to try some mattresses in person, even if you ultimately buy online.

Foam, innerspring and hybrid are the most common. You may already have a preference, but if not, it’s a good idea to try some mattresses in person, even if you ultimately buy online. Think about firmness. Mattress firmness ranges from extra-soft to extra-firm. Firmer mattresses are generally more supportive, but some people find them uncomfortable.

Mattress firmness ranges from extra-soft to extra-firm. Firmer mattresses are generally more supportive, but some people find them uncomfortable. Look at the size. If you already have a bed frame and aren’t looking to replace it, then choosing a mattress size is easy. Otherwise, think about the dimensions of the room and whether the mattress will sleep one or two.

If you already have a bed frame and aren’t looking to replace it, then choosing a mattress size is easy. Otherwise, think about the dimensions of the room and whether the mattress will sleep one or two. Check out the trial period. Some mattress manufacturers offer trials of up to 100 nights to give you a good idea whether you like the mattress before fully committing.

Some mattress manufacturers offer trials of up to 100 nights to give you a good idea whether you like the mattress before fully committing. Natural materials are an option. If you’re looking for a mattress made from natural materials, consider a latex foam mattress.

