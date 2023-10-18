Something for everyone

If you’re eagerly anticipating Christmas Day and you’re looking for a fun way to count down to it, consider one of these exciting and cool Advent calendars that will make every day in the lead-up to Christmas a special one.

From luxury chocolates to premium liquors, popular toys and socks to skin care kits, there’s an Advent calendar for everyone. Whether you’re buying one for your family or for someone else, these are sure to excite you.

Take a look at all the best Advent calendar picks this year, like this Palais des Thés — Joyeux Noël Tea Advent Holiday Calendar. It includes 24 different flavors of tea to make every day till Christmas that much more special. You’ll have a hard time refraining from opening all of it at once.

What are the best Advent calendars to buy?

Best Advent calendars with treats

Lindt Holiday Teddy Bear Chocolate Candy Advent Calendar (2023)

Not only is the Lindt Advent calendar packed with chocolate delicacies, but each little treat is decked out for the holidays with Lindt mini bear and friends as well as mini chocolate balls and chocolate Neapolitans whose colorful wrappers are sure to delight everyone in the family. This chocolate Advent calendar includes double milk, milk and hazelnut Swiss varieties.

Bonne Maman 2023 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

The Bonne Maman Advent calendar lets you explore 23 holiday fruit spreads and honey. It’s the perfect gift for foodies and preserves lovers. The set features limited-edition flavors from cherry and pink peppercorns to caramel with cinnamon, raspberry chocolate and lemon.

Specialty Division Christmas Coffee Advent Calendar

This K-cup coffee Advent calendar contains delicious Christmas flavors to get you in the mood this season. Festive flavors include gingerbread cookie, candy cane, spice butter rum, peppermint mocha and more. If you’re not crazy about coffee, the brand also offers a hot-chocolate version.

VineBox 12 Nights of Wine

You can mark the countdown to Christmas while sipping sumptuous reds with this wine Advent calendar. The selection is hand-picked from wine regions such as Italy, France, Spain and California, the heart of American wine country.

Holiday Spirits Calendars Advent Calendar for Adults

This is a unique twist on an Advent calendar — one that’s stashed with a selection of “holiday spirits.” This Advent calendar is a DIY project. You will get the box that you will need to assemble and then you can fill the calendar days with the spirits of your choice (spirits not included). You can give someone a variety of liquors — including bourbon, whiskey, tequila, gin and vodka — to sample throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas. We think it’s sure to bring some holiday cheer.

Palais des Thés — Joyeux Noël Tea Advent Holiday Calendar

Celebrate 24 days of holiday cheer with artisan teas from Palais des Thés. This popular Advent calendar includes one of Palais des Thés’ bestselling tea bags for each day of the Christmas countdown. It’s an excellent buy for tea lovers who enjoy indulging in international varieties.

DreamBone Furry Christmas Advent Calendar

Dogs may not understand Christmas, but they’ll love it when Advent brings daily tasty treats. DreamBone’s dog Advent calendar offers a trio of rawhide-free canine goodies, including sweet potato bones, chicken-wrapped sticks and festive candy cane-shaped dog treats.

Best beauty Advent calendars

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

Luxurious lotions, fabulously scented bath items and beauty-boosting accessories — if these are a few of your favorite things, check out The Body Shop Advent calendar, well-stocked with self-care items and including special-edition seasonal ranges.

L’Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar

Everything you need to give your skin a fresh holiday glow is included in this Advent calendar by L’Occitane. Not only will you love the 24-piece collection of cleansers, lotions, gels and more, but we think you’ll also appreciate the custom packaging that looks like a mythology book.

Charlotte Tilbury “Charlotte’s Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets” 12 Door Beauty Advent Calendar

This Charlotte Tilbury Advent calendar will elevate your beauty routine. Featuring a collection of the brand’s award-winning items, the makeup Advent calendar contains a full-size rose lipstick and lip oil, along with 10 travel-sized products from blush and highlighter to kohl eyeliner and rose lip liner.

Burt’s Bees Bundle Up with Burt’s Advent Calendar

This Burt’s Bees Advent calendar will keep your lips hydrated and moisturized all winter long. The lip balms are formulated with beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil and botanical extracts with a tint-free matte finish for a natural look. The 12-pack of flavors includes pomegranate, sweet peach, salted caramel, mint cocoa, shortbread cookie and more.

12 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, Created for Macy’s

Improve your skin’s appearance before the big day by unleashing 12 beauty treasures. With masks, perfumes, toners, balms and more, you’ll look forward each day to discovering the next product as you count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Best toys and collectibles Advent calendars

Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar

For kids who love the series, this Pokémon Advent calendar will bring on hours and hours of fun. It comes with 16 toy figurines and eight holiday-themed accessories. Look out for iconic Pokémon including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charizard and more.

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

This “Harry Potter” Advent calendar will bring the magic of Hogwarts to your holiday celebration. It lets you build several key movie scenes featuring six minifigures — Harry, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Madam Rosmerta — as well as iconic props from the films.

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO’s “Star Wars” Advent calendar comes with 24 different themed gifts. You get nine minifigures, including Emperor Palpatine, Princess Leia, Omega, an Ewok, a Pit Droid, a Gonk Droid, a 212th Clone Trooper and a B-1 Battle Droid. You also get 10 mini vehicles, five weapons and other miscellaneous builds and a foldout playmat with space play scenes.

Playmobil Advent Calendar — Santa’s Workshop

This Playmobil Advent calendar recreates Santa’s workshop, where kids can help make toys, load Santa’s sleigh and deliver presents. Each set includes a backdrop, four figures, a sleigh, a workbench, a reindeer, a slide, a bike, toys and other accessories.

Mattel Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar

This Barbie Advent calendar reveals a color-changing doll and husky puppy, along with fashionable winter clothing, shoes and accessories. There are some surprise items in the set, too, including a child-sized bracelet with charms. Kids can dress and accessorize Barbie for a day in the snow, ice skating and other festive activities.

Hatchimals Colleggtibles Advent Calendar

Young Hatchimals fans will love marking off the days until Christmas by discovering 24 exciting finds, including paper crafts and accessories. To pique their excitement, let them know they’ll find new, exclusive characters along with lots of fun accessories during the countdown.

Mattel Hot Wheels 2023 Advent Calendar Toy Car Set

Kids have loved Hot Wheels for generations; it’s no surprise that there’s a Hot Wheels Advent calendar that’s all about the iconic toys. Kids will look forward to revealing 24 new toys that consist of eight Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories to go with them.

Michael Storrings 12 Days of Christmas Puzzle Advent Calendar

This Anthropologie Advent calendar features beautiful original artwork by Michael Storrings. Family and friends can enjoy working on this puzzle Advent calendar, with 12 80-piece puzzles for the days leading up to Christmas.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar

In addition to 17 beloved Super Mario characters and seven accessories to go with them, this Nintendo Advent Calendar comes with the added bonus of a pop-up scene where kids can display each day’s surprise.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel

You may not think of comic book characters when you think of Christmas, but you can celebrate both with this Marvel Advent calendar. Each little box contains pocket pops of all of your favorite Marvel characters. The calendar contains 24 unique Funko Pop! mini figurines.

Best holiday décor Advent calendars

BRUBAKER Reusable Wooden Advent Locomotive Calendar

Trains go with Christmas like snowflakes go with wintertime. That’s why we love the locomotive theme of this reusable wooden Advent calendar that’s constructed of wood and has a festive design. It’s ready for you to stuff with your favorite Advent treats.

JOYIN Christmas 24 Days Countdown Advent Calendar with a Tabletop Wooden Christmas Tree

Not only will you get a box with 24 hidden miniature ornaments to count down the days until Christmas, but this unique calendar also comes with a tabletop wooden Christmas tree with a star tree topper so you can add another decoration when each new decoration is revealed.

Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar

This beautiful decorative Advent calendar features an amazing shooting star. A high-quality wooden scene with a Christmas village and elves inside, it also has pine trees and battery-powered LED lights that keep the village lit up. The scene includes Santa riding his sleigh and small drawers with numbers for you to keep the magical count until Christmas arrives.

Best words and pictures Advent calendars

Benjamin Chaud’s Merry Christmas Tree Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Count down the days until Christmas with this magical and beautiful pop-up Advent calendar filled with art by Benjamin Chaud. It includes a white Christmas tree waiting to be decorated with 25 amazing stickers. The final sticker is a star made for the very top of the Christmas tree.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Official Advent Calendar

This countdown to Christmas will be a bit different and most definitely fun. If you are a fan of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” this is made for you. This Advent calendar includes mini books, note cards, ornaments and other surprises.

Nickelodeon: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Young readers will love following the stories with this book Advent calendar. Kids get 24 miniature storybooks based on classic Nickelodeon characters, from Dora the Explorer to Paw Patrol. Each story follows a holiday or winter theme, keeping little ones excited and geared up for Christmas.

