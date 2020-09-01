Dresses & Jumpsuits

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Massachusetts to send $500 to 500,000 low-income workers
Top Stories
Baker to make announcement on masks at 10:30 am
Video
McKee to provide update on state’s mask policies at 1:30 pm
Video
Report: J&J pauses production of its COVID-19 vaccine
Weather Now: Sunny Skies, Highs in the Low 40°s Today
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Maternal Health Matters
Holiday Rhode
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Judge rules in favor of GOP leader
Video
Top Stories
RI public school enrollment down by nearly 5,000 students during pandemic
Video
Eleanor Slater designated a psychiatric hospital, federal funding off the table
Video
Charts: Tracking the campaign cash in the race for RI governor
Video
Providence police nab suspects in first homicide of 2022
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Friday Night Blitz
College
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
China 2022
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Top Stories
St. Raphael tops Hope in back-and-forth battle
Video
Top Stories
Wheeler improves to 10-4, defeating Toll Gate
Video
Bay View keeps rolling in DI girls hoops, defeating St. Rays
Video
URI drops 6th straight 73-64 to VCU
Video
Patriots bring Joe Judge back as offensive assistant
LOCAL PROGRAMS
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Target 12: Student Shift
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/4/2022: Political Roundtable
Video
WATCH LIVE: 2022 Meeting Street Telethon
Live
Contract Controversy: A Target 12 Investigators exclusive
Video
Maternal Health Matters: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Leftover Rice and Veggies with Shake N’ Stir Fry Sauce
Video
Top Stories
Fun Valentine’s Day ideas for the kids with Audrey McClelland
Video
Celebrating 25 years of ‘Arthur’
Video
‘Celebrating Nixon Leger!’ URI features 25 years of art from Haiti to RI
Video
Try these healthy options for American Heart Month from Chef Abbie Gellman
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Honoring Black History
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Dresses & Jumpsuits
Best white jumpsuit
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Little Compton brothers making a splash with new family film on Netflix
Video
McKee to provide update on state’s mask policies at 1:30 pm
Video
Mainly Dry, Mild Next Few Days
Video
Mom, son texted about gun a day before school shooting
Video
Police: Catalytic converters stolen off cars at URI
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Maternal Health Matters: Helping moms find the care they need while caring for baby
Video
Holiday Rhode: Hope, humanity shine bright in this spirited trip around the state
Video
Supply Chain Explained: Why shopping is more challenging, expensive right now
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Baker to make announcement on masks at 10:30 am
Video
McKee to provide update on state’s mask policies at 1:30 pm
Video
Report: J&J pauses production of its COVID-19 vaccine
McKee's Dem rivals wary on school mask mandate
McKee to give update on state’s mask policies as COVID cases, hospitalizations decrease
Video
Hospitals begin to limp out of the latest COVID-19 surge
Video
Conn. governor recommends ending mask mandate for schools, day care
Video
RI public school enrollment down by nearly 5,000 students during pandemic
Video
McKee reviewing RI’s school mask mandate as other governors set end dates
Video
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
Video
Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates
Video
Dentist files suit against RI after being denied COVID vaccine exemption
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
No lack of Christmas trees at some RI farms despite nationwide shortages
Video
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
Video
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Little Compton brothers making a splash with new family film on Netflix
Video
‘This all means something’: Pawtucket barbershop gives inner-city youth more than just a free haircut
Video
Riverside art teacher pays tribute to Brady using snow
Video
RI dog to compete in Puppy Bowl this year
Video
WATCH: Air Force MSgt returns from deployment to surprise kids for daughter’s birthday
Video
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ done filming, hints at release date
Gallery
Seekonk superintendent raps when announcing snow days
Video