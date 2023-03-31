Which Judy Blue jeans are best?

Judy Blue jeans are an excellent solution if you’ve been hunting for comfortable denim with an instantly lived-in feel. The brand also carries a wide range of sizes, washes, cuts and rises.

The best pair of jeans flatter your figure, can be dressed up or down and has added stretch so you can easily move around. The Judy Blue High Waist Nondistressed Skinny Jeans are a top pick because they have a classic wash that goes anywhere with a universally flattering rise and cut.

What to know before you buy Judy Blue jeans

About Judy Blue jeans

Judy Blue launched in 1999. The denim brand is dedicated to crafting trendy, comfortable jeans with various silhouettes and washes. Its fabrics feature materials that help them fit like a glove from your first wear, and many styles are size-inclusive.

Judy Blue jean styles

The best starting point on your journey to finding the perfect pair of Judy Blue jeans is to know which silhouette you’re looking for. The brand sells six shapes of jeans:

Straight : This silhouette has a straight cut from your upper thigh to your ankle.

: This silhouette has a straight cut from your upper thigh to your ankle. Wide leg : This shape is fitted through your upper thigh and then gradually flares from your midthigh to the ground.

: This shape is fitted through your upper thigh and then gradually flares from your midthigh to the ground. Skinny : This cut is fitted from your waist to your ankle.

: This cut is fitted from your waist to your ankle. Relaxed : This silhouette has a loose fit from your waist to your ankle.

: This silhouette has a loose fit from your waist to your ankle. Boyfriend : This shape is fitted at your waist and hips then loosens through your legs.

: This shape is fitted at your waist and hips then loosens through your legs. Boot cut: This style is fitted down to your midshin and gradually flares from your ankle.

Denim rises

Rise is measured from the center of the crotch to the top of the waistband. Consider the four primary rises as you shop for your Judy Blue jeans.

Low-rise : This style measures 5 to 8 inches, and the top of the waistband should land at most 2 inches below your navel.

: This style measures 5 to 8 inches, and the top of the waistband should land at most 2 inches below your navel. Midrise : This cut measures 8 to 9 inches and typically sits about 1 inch below your navel.

: This cut measures 8 to 9 inches and typically sits about 1 inch below your navel. High-rise : This silhouette measures 9.5 to 10.5 inches and rests right at your navel.

: This silhouette measures 9.5 to 10.5 inches and rests right at your navel. Ultra high-rise: This shape measures 11 inches or higher and sits above your navel.

What to look for in quality Judy Blue jeans

Stretch

There was once a time when jeans were primarily made from stiff but durable cotton that you had to break in for days or sometimes weeks before they fit comfortably. But now, materials such as spandex and elastane are combined with durable cotton to give jeans the right amount of stretch and make them comfy from day one.

Pockets

Some manufacturers choose to etch pocket designs on women’s jeans instead of adding real pockets. Sadly, if you have ever failed to check before purchasing a pair of jeans, you would have experienced some level of devastation if you went to slip your hand in your pocket to learn it was just an illusion.

While those denim makers were likely trying to avoid clunky designs with bunched-up fabric at the hips, most pockets on slim-fitting jeans don’t add bulk anymore. Therefore, as you shop for your jeans, ensure the pockets are real. They can be a massive upgrade to your figure-hugging jeans.

Size inclusive

For a brand to be considered size-inclusive, it must serve standard sizes alongside sizes 18 or larger. Thankfully, curves are finally being celebrated in the media, and the fashion industry is now accommodating a broader range of sizes. Many Judy Blue jeans are size inclusive and range from 24-32 standard and 14W-24W in plus sizes.

How much you can expect to spend on Judy Blue jeans

Depending on the style, materials and detailing, you can expect to find a pair of these jeans for around $75 to $100.

Judy Blue jeans FAQ

How should you wash your jeans?

A. Turn your jeans inside out to prevent them from prematurely fading. Next, wash in cold water on a gentle cycle and lay them flat to dry or dry them on low heat.

Which is the most flattering denim fit?

A. High-rise jeans pull in your waist, show off your curvy hips and make your legs look longer. In essence, if you wish to define your waist, the cut helps you create one. If you want to look a bit curvier, the fit does that too.

What are the best Judy Blue jeans to buy?

Top Judy Blue jeans

Judy Blue High Waist Nondistressed Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans have a classic look with a flattering wash and fit.

What you’ll love: They are dark wash skinny jeans with a 10-inch rise. They were made from premium cotton, polyester and spandex for a comfortable fit. They also have pockets at each hip with back pockets and a zipper fly and come in sizes 0-20.

What you should consider: Some people reported that these jeans run a little big and suggested sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Judy Blue jeans for the money

Judy Blue Super Light Destroyed Boyfriend Relaxed Denim Jeans

What you need to know: These light-wash jeans have a relaxed fit and feel.

What you’ll love: These are midrise and have a button closure with a 28-inch inseam that hits your leg just above the ankle. They have a slightly destructed look and feel with added stretch for comfort and come in sizes 3-22.

What you should consider: Many reviewers said you should size down if you buy these jeans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Judy Blue Handsand Midrise Skinny

What you need to know: These jeans are made with cotton and spandex for that lived-in feel.

What you’ll love: These are classic midrise skinny jeans with a 9.5-inch rise. They have fading and whiskering details with a five-pocket design and a zipper closure. They also come in sizes 0-22.

What you should consider: Some people reported that these jeans were about a size too big for them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.