Which Valentine’s Day gift is best if you’ve been dating less than a year?

Valentine’s Day seems to catch some people off guard or leave them feeling unprepared, perhaps no group more than the new couple who’s been dating for under a year. If you’ve just started dating, gift-giving and holiday protocol can be difficult to navigate because nobody wants to risk coming on too strong, or worse, coming off like they don’t care enough.

The good news is that you have a lot of options. Finding the right gift for your partner will depend heavily on their preferences and the state of your relationship, but one great pick is Estée Lauder 8-Piece Small Wonders Luxury Collection Gift Set.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year

Staples

Chocolate and roses have been Valentine’s Day staples for generations. They can work on their own or as part of a larger gift, if desired. The next step is jewelry or something that shows you’re a little more serious.

Combine any of these options with dinner, drinks or a night out and you can fulfill your obligation for your first Valentine’s Day, but they aren’t the most creative, so you might have to try a little harder if your goal is to make a memorable impression.

Get personal

Try breaking the mold by opting for something unique and in line with your new partner’s interests. This could be a book, personalized stationery, electronics, clothes or something as simple as cooking them a meal.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year

Keep it fun

Don’t stress or overthink things this early in the relationship. If you’re a brand new couple and it’s not really appropriate to get heart-themed gifts, maybe opt for a gag gift or something that will get a laugh. It’s a great way to acknowledge the holiday without being too serious.

Just keep in mind that this could backfire if your partner feels differently about the occasion, so tread carefully when going with this option.

Mix and match

When in doubt, hedge your bets. Instead of purchasing one main gift, try picking out a few smaller gifts that check different boxes — maybe one traditional, one functional, one sweet and one funny. It shows thought and doesn’t require you to break the bank.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year

Since there are a wide range of different gifts you can give your partner for Valentine’s Day, it’s no surprise that pricing can vary significantly. Your budget also plays a key role, but if you’ve only been dating for a year, you’ll most likely want to spend less than you would if you had been together for an extended period of time. With that in mind, you can find thoughtful gifts your partner will love for under $50, and some for as little as $10.

Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year FAQ

What’s the most popular gift for Valentine’s Day?

A. The most popular Valentine’s Day gift is still chocolate, followed by caramel and “sweetheart candies.” There are many variations of these staples as well, such as chocolate-covered strawberries or even heart boxes of beef jerky.

Is there anything I shouldn’t give someone I’ve been dating for under a year?

A. Each relationship is different, and you know your partner better than anyone else. However, according to studies, some gifts that are considered “no-no’s” are Spanx, appliances, exercise equipment, anything that can be purchased at a hardware store or an item that you want more than your partner.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day gift to buy if you’ve been dating for less than a year?

Top Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating less than a year

Estée Lauder 8-Piece Small Wonders Luxury Collection Gift Set

What you need to know: Enlighten your partner’s senses with this eight-piece medley containing beautiful and breathtaking fragrances.

What you’ll love: This set contains eight dreamy scents, including Tender Light (citrus green notes), Sensuous Stars (offering a sensual tranquility), Dream Dusk (oozing a floral marine smell) and Estee Lauder fan favorites Desert Eden, Blushing Sands and Paradise Moon. Each mini-fragrance bottle in this set is 4 milliliters, which allows you to change up your scent all year long.

What you should consider: You should always test scents out on your own skin if possible, since the scent can change from one person to the next when applied.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating less than a year for the money

JOYIN Valentine’s Day Poop Emoji Toilet Paper

What you need to know: At the start of a new relationship, sometimes the best gift is one that makes your partner laugh, and this Valentine’s Day, see if festive toilet paper does the trick.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly, humorous and entertaining gift comes with three different messages. This isn’t just a gag gift: it’s non-toxic, non-BPA and completely functional.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that this toilet paper is scratchier than other household brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MANSCAPED The Refined Package

What you need to know: Gift your partner the most satisfying grooming experience with the Lawn Mower 3.0 electric trimmer and grooming kit.

What you’ll love: Your valentine will love this package that includes the Lawn Mower 3.0 for both the face and body, Crop Cleanser hair and body wash for a complete cleansing, Crop Preserver deodorant and moisturizer and Crop Reviver refreshing spritz to soothe and protect. The hair trimmer comes with all waterproof features and Skin Safe technology. The trimmer is battery-operated and the set comes with a charging stand and USB cable.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that this trimmer works better for trimming longer hair as opposed to shorter hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.