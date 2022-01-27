Best Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon

Most items on Amazon are available to ship in gift packaging for an additional cost. Depending on the item’s shape and size, you may have box or gift bag options for wrapping.

Which Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon is best?

If you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, there’s a good chance you’ll find the perfect one for your significant other on Amazon. However, considering the online retailer stocks well over 10 million products, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed at the same time.

To narrow your options, think about the recipient’s hobbies, preferences or favorite things. Active individuals and fitness enthusiasts, for example, may appreciate the Theragun Prime Massage Gun, which aids in recovery and relaxation after tough workouts.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon

Popular Valentine’s Day gifts

There’s no shortage of common Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon, such as chocolate truffles, teddy bears, jewelry and personalized items. The retailer has recently overhauled its Premium Beauty department, which now includes an extensive range of designer fragrances, beauty products and skin care items.

Electronics, ranging from wireless earbuds to Chromebooks, remain top choices for high-end Valentine’s Day gifts. Besides hundreds of devices from top brands like Samsung, Apple and HP, Amazon sells over a dozen of its own branded devices, including Kindles and Fire tablets.

Unconventional Valentine’s Day gifts

For those thinking outside the box for Valentine’s Day, there are many unconventional gift options worth considering. Handmade gifts and artwork, for example, are unique options that are both memorable and sentimental. Funny gifts, including novelty items, may be suitable for the recipient with a sense of humor. Those who are big fans of certain comic books, TV shows or film series may appreciate collectibles over more traditional Valentine’s Day gifts.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon

Trusted brands

When you shop online, you don’t have the opportunity to touch or see an item before you buy it. To minimize the risk for disappointment and discrepancies in quality, many shoppers turn to trusted brands for Valentine’s Day gifts. Most reputable manufacturers stand behind their products, and many of them offer satisfaction guarantees and exceptional customer support. Other manufacturers may offer longer warranties on devices and products compared to those made by lesser-known brands.

Product size

Before you finalize your order, make sure the Valentine’s Day gift you’re ordering comes in a practical or appropriate size.

If you find a particularly good deal on a beauty product, it might be cheap simply because it’s a travel-size container instead of a full-size one.

As far as buying clothing online, pay close attention to product specifications to determine the garment’s cut and sizing. In some cases, you may need to size up or down.

There are several miniature and single-serving versions of small kitchen appliances, such as waffle makers. Depending on your recipient’s needs, it may or may not be a practical size.

Oversized gifts, including wine refrigerators, may require a scheduled delivery. Depending on the logistics company handling the delivery, you may need to schedule as much as two or three weeks in advance.

Valentine’s Day-inspired colors

Many products are available in Valentine’s Day-inspired colors, namely pink and red. Several small kitchen appliances, such as stand mixers or air fryers, are often available in these colors — and it’s no surprise they sell out quickly. Gift-worthy clothing items, from coats to pajama sets, come in various shades of pink or red. As far as jewelry is concerned, rubies, garnets, rose quartz and pink topaz are among the bestselling gemstones for Valentine’s Day pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of affordably priced Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon for $25 and below, such as chocolate assortments and novelty items. If you’re willing to spend closer to $100, there are plenty of options made by premium brands. Amazon’s luxury offerings, particularly designer handbags, clothing and shoes, cost between $75-$500.

Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon FAQ

Is it OK to give Amazon gift cards for Valentine’s Day?

A. It depends on the recipient. Some people welcome Amazon gift cards because they get the pleasure of choosing their own gift, whether it’s a new Kindle title or kitchen gadget. Other individuals, however, may view a gift card as an impersonal option.

How early should I order Valentine’s Day gifts from Amazon?

A. Between anticipated supply chain interruptions and peak purchasing times, it’s a good idea to start shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts sooner than later. If possible, order the gift from Amazon by the middle of January to account for unexpected delays.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day gift to buy on Amazon?

Top Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon

Theragun Prime Massage Gun

What you need to know: With four attachments and five speeds, this Theragun is ideal for someone seeking a personalized massage at home.

What you’ll love: The massage gun’s ergonomic design makes it easy to manipulate around hard-to-reach areas, such as calves. It has a brushless motor for quiet operation. The device integrates with an app, which allows users to further customize their massage experience.

What you should consider: Some people felt it was challenging to access or operate the controls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day gift on Amazon for the money

PajamaGram Pajama Set

What you need to know: A cozy option, this PajamaGram set has been a popular Valentine’s Day gift for several years.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a soft cotton jersey blend, which is both breathable and comfortable. The set is available in an extensive size range up to 3X. The button-down top is roomy enough to wear a T-shirt or tank top underneath it.

What you should consider: The pajama set runs large, and some wearers felt the pants were cut a bit too narrowly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oh! Nuts Gourmet Chocolate Tin

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a contemporary spin on a food-inspired gift, this tin includes seven palate-pleasing snacks.

What you’ll love: The gift box includes a well-rounded assortment of sweet and salty foods, including roasted peanuts and chocolate-covered pretzels. It’s neatly divided into seven sections in a textured tray. The attractive tin can be reused or refilled.

What you should consider: It’s not the cheapest option among gift baskets and gourmet snack assortments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

