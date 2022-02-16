Which subwoofer cables are best?

Adding a subwoofer to your home stereo or television audio system is a great way to bring new life and depth to the sound. To take full advantage of the potential of your equipment, though, you’ll want to make sure you’ve connected the components with quality cables that don’t interfere with the audio signal. A great option that works with both hi-fi audio and home entertainment systems is the SKW RCA Subwoofer Cable.

What to know before you buy a subwoofer cable

Your connection

Your choice of subwoofer cable will be affected by the connection methods available between your receiver/amplifier and your subwoofer.

First, determine whether the receiver/amplifier has a single jack labeled “Subwoofer” or “Sub Out.” If not, look for paired right and left speaker jacks. Next, look for the inputs on the subwoofer. Is there a single “Line In” or “LFE In” jack? Or are there right and left speaker jacks?

The best option is to attach a single low-frequency cable between a sub-out jack on the receiver/amplifier and a line-in jack on the subwoofer. Otherwise, you’ll need either two cables, a single cable with a Y split on one or both ends, or a cable with a splitter or two.

What an RCA connector is

Cables with RCA connectors are widely used to link audio components. You’ll recognize an RCA cable by its distinctive connector, which on the male end features a central pin and surrounding ring. Whether you’re plugging into a single subwoofer port or paired right and left channels, the cable will use an RCA connector.

What a splitter is

A splitter converts a single RCA cable into two ends for connection to right and left channels. Any loss in signal quality from using a splitter will be so minimal as to not have any apparent effect on the sound.

Cable length

The longer the cable, the more the opportunity for interference and degradation of signal quality. So once you’ve decided on the best location for your subwoofer, choose a cable just long enough to reach it.

Speaker wire

It’s possible to use regular speaker wire instead of cable to connect your subwoofer by adding solderless RCA connectors. However, speaker wire is unshielded and there is always the possibility of interference that would be amplified by the powered subwoofer.

What to look for in a quality subwoofer cable

Number of cables

If possible with your system, you’ll want a single cable to connect the sub-out jack on the receiver or amplifier to the line-in or LFE jack on the subwoofer. Otherwise, use a pair of cables or Y cables to connect the left and right jacks.

Type of cable

A basic RCA cable will work, but there are also cables specifically intended for subwoofers, called LFE cables. These also use RCA connectors, but are generally higher-quality and designed for the lower frequencies used by a subwoofer. They can be much more expensive than typical RCA cables.

For most people, there’s really no difference between a basic RCA cable and an LFE cable. Those who love high-end audio may notice a difference, but few others will.

Materials and build quality

For a subwoofer cable that will sound good and last for years, look for sturdy construction and corrosion-resistant metal connectors.

Shielding

A good subwoofer cable will be shielded to make it less susceptible to interference.

How much you can expect to spend on subwoofer cable

Low-end RCA cables can be found for well under $10. On the high end, you can spend hundreds of dollars on good, attractive LFE cables. That’s more than the cost of many budget subwoofers.

Subwoofer cable FAQ

Why do they call it an RCA cable?

A. RCA cables were developed by the Radio Corporation of America, onetime parent company of the NBC radio and TV networks, in the 1930s.

How do RCA cables compare with other cables?

A. RCA cables transmit analog signals as opposed to the digital signals of modern cables. Their use is limited these days mostly to audio equipment. It’s surprising that they’re still around when we’ve progressed so rapidly through multiple generations of modern cable types.

Why do people still use RCA cables?

A. One of the main reasons seems to be simply that they have been in use for so long. RCA jacks are often included in new audio devices for backward compatibility with older equipment. And if history continues to repeat, RCA jacks will be included in future devices for backward compatibility with devices being made today.

What’s the best subwoofer cable to buy?

Top subwoofer cable

SKW RCA Subwoofer Cable

What you need to know: This cable offers audiophile looks and quality without the high price of high-end LFE cables.

What you’ll love: The polished metal RCA connectors and woven cable housing look great and should last for a long time. The shielded cable should resist interference. It’s available in a variety of lengths so you can get the shortest cable possible while still having options for subwoofer placement.

What you should consider: The cable is so thick and sturdy that it’s not especially flexible, which could be a problem if you don’t have much room behind your components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top subwoofer cable for the money

Amazon Basics RCA Audio Subwoofer Cable

What you need to know: A quality RCA cable at a great price should be enough to get good sound from your subwoofer.

What you’ll love: The solid, corrosion-resistant RCA connectors should have no problem staying in place in your device. It’s available in lengths all the way up to 50 feet.

What you should consider: Some users complain of interference in their setups. Others question the durability of these cables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Audio Quest Irish Red RCA Subwoofer Cable

What you need to know: If you want to know why people blow their paycheck on a subwoofer cable, take a look at the design details on these beauties.

What you’ll love: The solid conductor is said to reduce jitter and eliminate distortion caused by strand interaction. The added ground wire is a defense against humming. And, of course, they are shielded for additional protection against interference.

What you should consider: You can get arguably similar sound from much less expensive cables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

