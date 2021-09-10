Target 12 on WPRI.com

‘You’re going to New York’: 12 News photojournalist recalls 9/11 assignment

Remembering 9/11

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For more than four decades, former 12 News chief photographer Les Breault has had a front-row seat to history.

But no event he covered compared to his assignment on Sept. 11, 2001.

Breault and reporter Walt Buteau left for lower Manhattan shortly after the second tower was struck.

In the video above, Breault recalls the stories they covered and the challenges they faced in getting the video and interviews back to Rhode Island when Manhattan was essentially shutdown.

Breault retired in 2019.

