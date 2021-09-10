We Remember: The 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Remembering 9/11
It was one of the darkest days in American history.

Thousands of lives lost, landmarks destroyed, and the course of history changed forever.

Now, as we mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, join us for a special presentation tonight at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence. Hear from local people who lost loved ones, a longtime 12 News photojournalist who saw the aftermath firsthand, and many others as we reflect on the lasting impact of that tragic day.

The presentation will also be streamed live right here on WPRI.com.

