PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The downtown art installation created in the wake of 9/11 will officially move to its new home in November.

The 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument, which was taken down from its original location in 2018 in an effort to preserve it, will soon take up residence along the colonnade between the entrances of the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center.

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks, volunteers from Grace Church will gather at a downtown warehouse and paint the 43 steel tile frames the tiles will eventually be displayed on.

“The Wall of Hope is situated in downtown Providence, but is an expression of community for the entire state,” Grace Church Reverend Jonathan Huyck said. “Grace Church, which also calls downtown home, is a community of faith and a spiritual home for people across Rhode Island and beyond, and we are thrilled to be a part of this project of memory, love and hope.”

Nearly 13,000 Rhode Islanders contributed hand-painted ceramic tiles to the 9/11 Wall of Hope, which was originally installed in 2002 at Waterplace Park in Providence.

9/11 Wall of Hope Monument, a nonprofit organization created to resurrect the art installation, said the restoration is special because “every single aspect of the restoration and relocation of this extraordinary monument has been donated.”

Alex Mendoza of Gilbane Building Company has been overseeing the restoration process.

“This monument was created and restored by hundreds of volunteers over the years, including family members who lost loved ones in the 9/11 tragedy,” Mendoza said. “To me, the Wall of Hope is a reminder that our country will never forget those who lost their lives, and that we will continue to remember and honor them forever.”