PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
The Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy marks one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
Below are the 13 local lives lost that day:
- David Lawrence Angell, a Barrington native, and his wife Lynn were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11 en route to California.
- Carol Marie Bouchard, of Warwick, was an emergency room secretary at Kent Hospital. She traveling on Flight 11 to Las Vegas with her friend, Renee Newell.
- Mark Lawrence Charette was born and raised in Warwick. He worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan in New Jersey. He was at a meeting at Marsh’s offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
- James Edward Hayden, 47, a native of Pawtucket, was on United Flight 175.
- Amy Nicole Jarret, 28, of North Smithfield, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.
- Kathryn L. LaBorie, 44, of Providence, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.
- Renee Tetreault Newell was traveling to Las Vegas with Carol Bouchard on Flight 11.
- Jessica Leigh Sachs, 23, a native of Rhode Island, was on Flight 11.
- Shawn M. Nassaney, of Pawtucket, was aboard Flight 175 with Lynn Goodchild for a getaway trip to Hawaii.
- Peter Gay, 54, a native of Taunton, was on one of his weekly commutes to California as the vice president of Raytheon.
- Lynn Goodchild, of Attleboro, was aboard Flight 175 with Shawn Nassaney for a getaway trip to Hawaii.
- Rev. Francis E Grogan, 76, was the superior of the Holy Cross residence in North Dartmouth when he was killed in the crash of United Flight 175.
- Dianne Snyder, of Westport, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11.