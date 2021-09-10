Remembering 9/11: Ceremonies being held around Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been 20 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2021.

People across the country, including right here in Southern New England, will be gathering to honor and remember those who lost their lives that day.

Here’s a list of local events happening over the next three days:

Friday

8:30 a.m. — A prayer service was held in front of St. Rocco School in Johnston honoring all of the 9/11 victims. Matt Newell, who lost his mother in the attacks, was one of the speakers. Kids placed flags in the ground around the front of the school.

11 a.m. — East Providence held a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our nation. Taps was played by Tony Abatacola, a wreath was placed by Chief Nebus and Chief Quick, and city public safety members and city officials made remarks including Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor.

Pryor served for five years at the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC). The LMDC was created in the aftermath of 9/11 by the state and city of New York to plan and help coordinate the physical rebuilding and economic revitalization of Lower Manhattan including the World Trade Center site.

12 p.m. — The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) will recognize the 11 NWC students and alumni who lost their lives that day with a 30-minute commemoration ceremony at the college’s 9/11 memorial.

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — Rhode Island will hold its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the grounds of State House to honor those who lost their lives that day and members of the military who sacrificed their lives on the War on Terror.

8:30 a.m. — Woonsocket will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our country with a memorial observance at the Woonsocket Fire Department Headquarters on Cumberland Hill Road. The observance will feature remarks from city officials and an Honor Guard from the Woonsocket Police and Fire Departments. Local clergy members will give the invocation and benediction and lead a moment of silence.

8:30 a.m. — Burrillville will host the “20th Anniversary: Burrillville Remembrance September 11th, 2001-2021” at Firefighter’s Memorial Park in Harrisville. It will be held beside a 13-foot-long steel structure salvaged from the remains of the Twin Towers, which now stands as a permanent landmark in the village.

9 a.m. — North Attleboro is holding a ceremony to honor all of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will begin with a welcome address from Veterans Services Officer Jennings followed by a Posting of the Colors, the national anthem and pledge of allegiance, an opening prayer, the reading of a 9/11 poem, and the laying of roses.

9 a.m. — The Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District is holding a brief ceremony at the fire station, at 996 Main St., to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Following the ceremony, a parade will be held, starting at the station and heading along Main Street to the YMCA-Arcadia Branch.

9 a.m. — Members of the American Legion and Department of Rhode Island Marine Corps League will be conducting a special ceremony at the Wall of Honor at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

10 a.m. — New Bedford will remember 9/11 with a memorial event on the front steps of City Hall, 133 William St. The event will feature several speakers, including New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, leaders of local public safety departments, city officials, and local religious leaders.

1 p.m. — Swansea will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at a dedication ceremony for the town’s new Sept. 11 Memorial at the Swansea Fire Department Headquarters. The memorial is centered around two 11-foot lengths of steel rail recovered from the World Trade Center site following the attacks, and also honors the lives lost at both the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

6 p.m. — RI Jeep Wave is hosting their 2nd annual “Under the Lights” to remember those who died on 9/11. The ride will start at Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School and end at the Rhode Island State House. All money raised will be donated to the “Never Forget 9/11 Foundation.”

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — There will be a ceremony recognizing the law enforcement and first responders from the region as we remember the lives lost on 9/11 20 years ago. It will take place at Mary Mother of Mankind Church on Fourth Street in North Providence. Fire trucks and ambulances will be part of the ceremony, along with a color guard from the RI State Police.