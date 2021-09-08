Providence’s 9/11 Wall of Hope to be relocated to RI Convention Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence has chosen a new home for the downtown art installation created in the wake of 9/11.

The 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument, which was taken down from its original location in 2018 in an effort to preserve it, will soon take up residence along the colonnade between the entrances of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Rhode Island Convention centers.

“Just as the original 9/11 Wall of Hope gave people the chance to join together to commemorate the power of love over hate, the new, reimagined site will bring all who see it a tremendous sense of hope and optimism,” 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument Executive Director Jennifer Robinson said.

Nearly 13,000 Rhode Islanders contributed hand-painted ceramic tiles to the 9/11 Wall of Hope, which was originally installed in 2002 at Waterplace Park in Providence.

“The Wall of Hope is a vibrant and purposeful piece of community art which will help us to remember those we lost and the bravery of our nation’s first responders,” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Robinson said 9/11 Wall of Hope Monument is partnering with the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority (RICCA) to complete the move.

“The Rhode Island Convention Center complex provides an outstanding venue to properly exhibit this inspiring work of art,” RICCA Executive Director Dan McConaghy said. “We look forward to joining forces with all those who have volunteered to bring the Wall of Hope back to its proper place in the heart of the city of Providence.”

While restoration efforts were temporarily paused amid the pandemic, McConaghy said the RICCA’s Board of Commissioners had already unanimously voted to host it long before anyone had ever heard of the coronavirus.

“We are pleased to see this project come back to the forefront to honor those individuals and families impacted by the events of 9/11,” he said.

The move is scheduled to be completed by September 11, 2022.