EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Several veterans and local first responders gathered at Exeter Veterans Memorial Cemetery Sunday, to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The annual event included the citing of Rhode Islanders who were lost on that day and a “ringing of the four” which is a series of bell strikes signifying the loss of a firefighter in the line of duty.

12 News spoke to Bill Pennoyer, a member of the American Legion Post 12, who talked about the importance of today’s ceremony.

“Culture is only a generation deep, and the same is true of history.” Said Pennoyer. “For that reason, we and other around the state, and around the country, will repeat this ceremony, as a sure way that this passes down from generation to generation.”

Pennoyer also invited a local group called the Exeter Sea Cadets, according to the administrator of the cemetery, Pennoyer does this every year as a way to ensure those who lost their lives are never forgotten.

“Bill invites the sea cadets to come, so they can witness the ceremony and understand what the day meant.” Said Jim Bessel, Administrator of Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Sunday’s event also included a salute to those who are still currently combatting terrorism around the world.

