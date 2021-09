Good Morning and Happy Sunday! We're starting off our Sunday morning a bit more mild than yesterday morning with lows in the 60s. Yesterday's high pressure that lead to such a comfortable and sunny afternoon has moved further away from our area but the bulk of our Sunday is still going to be nice.

We're starting off the day with lots of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we'll see more clouds begin to roll into the region ahead of a cold front that will march through our region overnight tonight.