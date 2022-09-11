PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People across the Ocean State spent Sunday remembering those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11.

Nine Rhode Islanders died that day, and all were honored during Sunday’s ceremony at the State House.

The father of one of those victims, Patrick Nassaney, used today as an opportunity to reflect on his son’s life.

“Very caring of everyone.. A great athlete– a summa cumme laude graduate from Bryant and he lived life to the fullest.” Said Nassaney.

Sunday’s event also included multiple moments of silence, in honor of the people who lost their lives on the hi-jacked planes, as well as the people killed in the years to follow during the war on terror.

“We mourn the 2996 lives that were lost on that September morning– especially the nine Rhode Islanders that died that day.” Said Rhode Island Governor Dan Mckee.

Several people from Southeastern Massachusetts were also killed on September 11, 2001.

You can read more on their names and their stories here.