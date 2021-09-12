9/11 remembrance mass held in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A remembrance mass was held in North Providence to honor those who died 20 years ago on 9/11.

The ceremony at Mary Mother of Mankind Church recognized the law enforcement and first responders from the region as they remember the lives lost.

Local mayors and other city and state officials sat along with first responders all with different memories of what happened that fateful day.

North Providence Fire Captain Jay Petrillo described what he was thinking about when he was sitting in the church.

“It does bring a lot of memories back of being there and for those working that day, we were actually in the fire station the day it happened, watching it all unfold on television,” he said.

Petrillo was one of the few Rhode Island Firefighters who responded to ground zero in New York for a two-day shift following the attack.

“When we pulled up there, the devastation was just something you could never imagine. Just driving down the West Side Highway just seeing it from the road, it was just incredible or the members that got to see it. Working on the pile itself, was just something that we’ll never forget.”